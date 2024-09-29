Israeli army announces it had successfully eliminated senior member of Hezbollah's intelligence apparatus

(MENAFN) On Saturday, the Israeli announced that it had successfully eliminated a senior member of Hezbollah's intelligence apparatus during a targeted raid in southern Beirut. The individual, identified as Hassan Khalil Yassin, was struck in an operation conducted near Rafic Hariri International Airport, which lies close to the southern suburbs that constitute Hezbollah's stronghold.



According to a security source who spoke with AFP, the operation focused on a warehouse thought to be linked to Hezbollah's operations. Reports from eyewitnesses and international revealed that the raid resulted in significant explosions and billowing smoke visible from the tarmac, drawing considerable attention through live coverage.



The Israeli military characterized this action as a "precision operation," marking a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict. This operation came just a day after the area experienced airstrikes, underscoring the increasing hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah.



In an official statement, the Israeli army confirmed its precision strike in the Dahieh area of Beirut and indicated that further details about the operation would be provided later. This incident highlights the rising tensions in the region and Israel's continued strategic efforts to eliminate key figures within Hezbollah.

