(MENAFN) On Saturday, Israeli Prime announced that Israel had decisively "settled the account" for the assassination of Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah through a targeted in the southern suburb of Beirut. In a address, Netanyahu highlighted that this military action was a direct response to the loss of numerous Israeli lives, along with casualties from various countries, including hundreds of Americans and dozens of French citizens.



Netanyahu characterized Nasrallah's removal as a crucial turning point that could significantly impact the geopolitical landscape of the Middle East. While acknowledging that difficult days may lie ahead, he asserted that this operation was essential for the safety of residents in northern Israel. He emphasized, "Nasrallah was not a terrorist; he was the terrorist," reinforcing the urgency of his elimination in light of Israel's strategic objectives.



He further described the assassination as a historic milestone in the ongoing conflict, one that has the potential to alter the balance of power in the region for years. Earlier that same day, Hezbollah confirmed Nasrallah's death following a series of Israeli airstrikes aimed at its stronghold in Beirut, indicating a sharp escalation in the long-standing hostilities between Israel and the militant group.



Netanyahu's statements reflect Israel's resolve to project strength against its adversaries while aiming to reassure its citizens of their security. As the region prepares for possible fallout from this action, the full implications of this operation remain uncertain, carrying both immediate and long-term consequences for the geopolitical situation in the area.

