Qatar Look To Seal U20 Asian Cup Spot With Win Over Jordan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar are aiming for a victory over Jordan in a top-of-the-table clash in Group J of the AFC U20 Asian Cup China 2025 Qualifiers as they seek to secure their place in the finals.

The match will be played at Abdullah Bin Khalifa at 8pm today.

With both teams having won their first two games, Qatar, who have an inferior goal difference, will need to defeat Jordan to top their group. All 10 group winners, along with the five best-placed runners-up, will progress to the finals, joined by the 1985 champions China, who also hosted the 2010 edition.

Qatar, hosting the Group J matches, defeated Singapore 3-0 in their opening match before claiming a 2-0 victory over Hong Kong on Friday. Jordan won against Hong Kong 7-0 and Singapore 2-0 in their first two group matches.

Also today, Singapore will face Hong Kong in Group J at Grand Hamad Stadium.