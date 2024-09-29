Ukraine Commemorates Victims Of Babyn Yar Tragedy

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Sunday, September 29, Ukraine commemorates the of the tragedy in Babyn Yar -- one of the most terrible symbols of the Holocaust.

In 1941, during September 29-30, the first mass shooting of unarmed civilians was carried out in Nazi-occupied Kyiv, Ukrinform reports.

In general, from September 29 to October 11, 1941, the SS killed almost the entire Jewish population of the city, including more than 50,000 men, women, and children. Almost 34,000 people were killed in the first two days alone, and 17,000 people were shot on October 1, 2, 8, and 11.

Babyn Yar, the large ravine on the northwestern edge of Kyiv, was chosen as a place for mass shootings. It was two-and-a-half kilometers long and in some places 50 meters deep. A gate was built at the end of the street, which people were allowed to enter in groups of 30-40 persons. Prior to that, they had been forced to undress and hand in their personal belongings. Then they were machine-gunned into the ravine, which was immediately covered over, with some of the victims still alive.

According to various estimates, some 100,000 to 150,000 people were killed in the Babyn Yar during World War II: Jews, Roma, Karaites, Soviet prisoners of war, members of the Ukrainian national resistance movement, patients of a psychiatric clinic and representatives of other national or social groups.

Events dedicated to the 83rd anniversary of the beginning of the tragic events in Babyn Yar will be held today in Kyiv.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine