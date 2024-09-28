Death Toll Of Hostilities Since Early October Hits 1,640 -- Lebanese Official

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Sept 28 (KUNA) -- Lebanese of Dr. Firas Al-Abyad declared on Saturday that the death toll suffered by the nation since October 8 has reached 1,640 fatalities.

The deaths included 104 children, 194 women, while tally of the wounded stood at 8,408, Dr. Al-Abyad said during a news conference, indicating that an unknown number of demised people remained buried underneath the heaps of rubble in several regions, targeted with ground and air by the Israeli forcees.

Dr. Al-Abyad revealed that the death toll of Friday's strikes reached 11 deaths and 108 injury cases.

All hospitals throughout the country are still operating and the ministry of health executed a plan to move some patients from some hospitals to others to decrease pressure on the ones overcrowded with casualties, he said.

Lebanon, since early October, has witnessed hostilities between "the resistance" and the occupation forces.

The attacks have drastically escalated since Monday, inflicting wide scale devastation in many regions of the country and forcing many people to flee their homes to safer areas or neighboring Syria. It is estimated that some 50,000 Lebanese have crossed into Syria for safety. (end)

ayb









MENAFN28092024000071011013ID1108725705