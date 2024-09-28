Hamas Condemns Nasrallah Killing As 'Cowardly Terrorist Act'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Doha, Qatar: Hamas on Saturday condemned the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah after the Lebanon-based group confirmed his death in an Israeli strike on south Beirut a day earlier.



"We condemn in the strongest terms this barbaric Zionist aggression and targeting of residential buildings... and we consider it a cowardly act," the group said in a statement, offering "condolences, and solidarity with the brothers in Hezbollah and the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon on the martyrdom of... Nasrallah".