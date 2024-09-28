Lebanon Says Hospitals In Beirut's Southern Suburbs To Be Evacuated After Israeli Strikes

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Beirut, Lebanon: Lebanon's said Saturday that hospitals in Beirut's southern suburbs would be evacuated after heavy Israeli strikes in the area, urging hospitals in unaffected areas to stop admitting non-urgent cases.

A ministry statement called on hospitals unaffected by Israeli strikes to "stop receiving non-emergency cases until the end of next week in order to make space to receive patients from hospitals in Beirut's southern suburbs which will be evacuated due to the developments in the aggression". The health ministry has yet to provide an updated toll for strikes.