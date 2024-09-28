Air Defense Intercepts Nearly 15 Russian Drones On Approach To Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) All of the nearly 15 Russian one-way attack drones that attacked Kyiv in the early hours of Saturday, September 28, were destroyed by Ukraine's air defense units on the approach to the capital.

That's according to the Kyiv City Military Administration , Ukrinform reports.

"The tenth air attack on Kyiv this September! As during almost all this month, the Russian again used attack UAVs. Tentatively, the same Shahed-type drones were used. They were launched from the south and northeastern directions, coming toward Kyiv in several waves," noted the administration chief, Serhiy Popko.

According to the official, the air raid alert in the capital lasted for about three hours.

Nearly 15 drones were destroyed by air defense units, Popko noted, adding that some debris hit the ground in the capital's Obolon district, causing damage to a non-residential building. No casualties were reported, the administration head reported on social media.

As reported earlier, as air defense was activated in Kyiv suburbs, a series of explosions was heard in the capital.