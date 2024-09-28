Lal Chowk Hosts 'Gau Pad-Yatra' To Kanyakumari

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The commercial hub, Lal Chowk, witnessed a momentous occasion by playing home for a 'Gau (pad-yatra)' foot-march to Kanyakumari, the final destination of the mainland India on Friday.

The Akhil Bhartiya Gau Sewa Foundation (ABGSF) organized the foot-march from Srinagar to Kanyakumari, with the objective of raising awareness about cow protection across India, including Jammu and Kashmir.

The exquisitely ornamented 'hybrid cow', on exhibit next to the historic Ghanta Ghar, was worshipped by members of the ABGSF before the pad-yatra began.

The pad-yatra, which was launched from Srinagar's Lal Chowk, according to the organizing body, will be completed in 180 days.

“We travelled from Ahmedabad to Srinagar with an objective of promoting awareness about the protection of cows, which are highly respected and considered as holy as mothers. The fact that Srinagar played home for pad-yatra makes me extremely happy,” Surinder Ambardar, the foundation head told the media.

Alam (R.A.), he said, in Kashmir, a man finds prosperity when he owns a hamam (a traditional heating system) in the winter and a cow in the summer. Ambardar, a 'Gau Rakshak', claimed that cows are as sacred to the people of Kashmir as they are to the rest of India, and everyone in the country has a collective responsibility to protect and care for them. “If we have to preserve the earth, we must prioritize the welfare of cows, as they provide us with sustenance through their unadulterated milk after mothers, and we have a responsibility to safeguard and honor them as their progeny,” Ambardar added.

