Abu Dhabi Brings Football Icons To Basketball Court

Published: Fri 27 Sep 2024, 11:44 PM

Get ready for an unforgettable game as Abu Dhabi brings a never-before-seen clash of legends on the court during Fan Appreciation Day in Abu Dhabi.

The Department of Culture and – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has announced an unmissable spectacle that promises to have fans on their feet.

On October 5, inside Etihad Arena on Yas Island, The NBA Fan Appreciation Day in Abu Dhabi will feature an extraordinary hybrid basketball and football match titled 'Clash of the Legends'.

Some of the greatest footballers of all time will swap the pitch for the court in a thrilling 3x3 game, packed with excitement and friendly rivalries.

For the first time ever, Brazilian sensation Roberto Carlos, Portuguese legend Luís Figo, and Spain's star goalkeeper Iker Casillas will bring their best basketball and football moves to the court. They will be facing off against The Wizard Ronaldinho, masterful striker Thierry Henry, and Spain's renowned centre-back Gerard Piqué. These six football legends will go head-to-head on the basketball court at Etihad Arena.

“I'm looking forward to competing against Ronaldinho, Thierry, and Gerard again. Fans remember the intense football matches we played back in the day and bringing that rivalry to the basketball court will be very special for everyone.” Casillas said.

“I have the most experience using my hands, so hopefully that will translate to the court. Roberto will be our electric point guard, and Luís will shine in key moments.”

“I think it's going to be historic because, for the first time, we will face each other playing basketball,” Piqué said.

“We've had many epic games on the pitch and reviving that rivalry on a basketball court will bring a lot of excitement and competition. I love the NBA and have been to many games. With Ronaldinho and Thierry on my team, we'll bring the magic!”

Regarding what fans can expect, Piqué added:“I think we'll put on a great show. NBA Fan Appreciation Day in Abu Dhabi is all about highlighting the values of sport and giving fans who attend some unforgettable memories. We'll give our best on the court.”

The NBA Fan Appreciation Day in Abu Dhabi will also feature a guest performance by award-winning American rapper 2 Chainz. Fans will be treated to a variety of fan entertainment featuring Celtics and Nuggets players, a skills challenge and three-point contest, NBA team mascot appearances, a slam dunk contest featuring professional dunkers, musical acts and more.

Tickets for the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2024 presented by ADQ on October 4 and 6 are on sale at etihadarena and ticketmaster.

