Qatar Participates In Open Debate On Maintaining International Peace And Security

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The State of Qatar has participated in a high-level open debate of the Security Council on maintaining international peace and security entitled "Leadership for Peace," on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The State of Qatar's delegation at the session was headed by the of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi.



Qatar participates in event on achieving sustainable development goals for all

Qatar facilitates another successful reunion of Ukrainian, Russian children with their family Qatar participates in high-level meeting on Libya

Read Also