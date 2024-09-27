Qatar Participates In Open Debate On Maintaining International Peace And Security
New York: The State of Qatar has participated in a high-level open debate of the Security Council on maintaining international peace and security entitled "Leadership for Peace," on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
The State of Qatar's delegation at the session was headed by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi.
