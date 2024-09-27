Zelensky: Victory Plan Presented To America, Every Point Explained

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Victory Plan has been presented to the United States, and each of its points has been explained.

President Volodymr Zelensky of Ukraine said this in a address to the nation, Ukrinform reports.

"We are going home today, after all necessary negotiations. And all the negotiations were exactly as Ukraine needed them to be. The Plan for Victory has been presented to America, and we have explained every single point. Now we will work at the level of our teams to fill every step and every our decision. Strong positions for Ukraine will lead to peace sooner. All the key issues for Ukraine are on our partners' table, and everything is being considered. Long-range capabilities, the defense package, sanctions against Russia, steps on Russian assets," said Zelensky.

As the president added, preparations for the Ramstein-format meeting in Germany are underway, where Ukraine, together with partners, will follow the content of the Victory Plan.

Volodymyr Zelensky thanked U.S. President Joe Biden for the invitation.

"Yesterday in Washington, the President and I went over all the key things, all key decisions. I am grateful for the willingness to implement exactly this way for Ukraine to prevail. I am grateful for the unprecedented military package and the relevant decisions – a large package, of almost $8 billion; it will support our warriors and all our people, in particular, there are good things for air defense before winter," Zelensky said.

As the head of state noted, there are also new agreements regarding the Declaration of Support for Reconstruction and Recovery, which Ukraine concluded with the Group of Seven, and which was joined by more than 30 nations and the European Union.

"This is analogous to our security framework, there was a G7 Declaration on Security, and based on it we have made security agreements – 26 of them already – they strengthen us while we are not yet in NATO. And now there will be bilateral documents with countries on reconstruction, on clear steps for each country," Zelensky said.

As the president noted, Ukraine has done everything in its power to strengthen itself. From now on, together with partners, it is necessary to bring the country closer to a just peace.

"Russia must lose this war. Ukraine must prevail. These are the real foundations of shared security. Peace through strength," Zelensky said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the president of Ukraine is on a visit to Washington. On Thursday morning, in U.S. Congress, he spoke with representatives of both parties in Senate and House. On September 26, Ukrainian President Zelensky and U.S. President Joe Biden held a meeting at the Oval Office. He also met with Vice President Kamala Harris and 45th President Donald Trump.

