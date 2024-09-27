Seven Countries Urge Houthis To Release Detained UN Staff

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Sept 27 (KUNA) -- Seven countries, including US, have urged Houthis to release the detained United Nations, NGO, civil society, former mission, and other staff in Yemen.

"These individuals must be released immediately, and all staff must be allowed to perform their work without fear of unjustified detention or intimidation," the seven countries said in a joint statement.

"We call on all countries and organizations to explore every possible diplomatic to advance negotiations for the release of current detainees."

The statement was issued after a meeting to representatives of the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, France, the Netherlands, and the Republic of Yemen to discuss the impact of Houthi detentions of United Nations, NGO, civil society, former diplomatic mission, and other staff in Yemen.

They stressed that the Houthis must respect international norms and ensure the safety and security of all diplomatic, humanitarian, civil society, and United Nations personnel.

"We cannot in good conscience put individuals at risk of unjustified detention or worse by continuing business as usual."

"As a result of the detentions, we support the United Nations in its decision to minimize the exposure of staff to risk in Houthi-controlled territories," they added.

They also welcomed the UN decision to suspend all non-life saving and non-life sustaining activities in Houthi-controlled areas and call on the international community to redirect such assistance to elsewhere in the country.

"We urge the Houthis to provide an adequate operating environment in which principled humanitarian assistance can be implemented," they said.

They argued that delivering aid to those most in need across Yemen remains an international humanitarian imperative and requires an operating environment which assures the safety and security of aid workers.

"We underscore our strong concern for the welfare and dignity of the Yemeni people, and our desire to continue to be able to support their well-being, which is inhibited by the actions and repression of the Houthis," they stated. (end)

