Reunion Selected As Official Narrative Feature For The 2024 International Black Film Festival

- Gregory Alan WilliamsNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The highly anticipated feature film,“Reunion”, has been officially selected as a narrative feature at the 19th Annual International Black Festival (IBFF), taking place from October 2nd to October 6th, 2024 in Nashville, TN. This prestigious selection highlights“Reunion” as a standout in a festival known for celebrating the rich stories and voices of the Black community.Written, produced, and directed by Emmy® Award-winning actor Gregory Alan Williams,“Reunion” features an exceptional cast, including Xamon Glasper (Being Mary Jane, Queen Rising) and T. Denise Johnson (Platinum, 5th Ward), with Williams portraying a fast-talking, scripture-touting father whose sinister actions threaten his family's very existence. The film follows Vanessa James, a newlywed who encounters a charming yet mysterious older stranger. As she delves deeper, she uncovers a chilling secret from her husband's past and confronts a malevolence beyond her darkest fears.“We are beyond thrilled to present“Reunion” at this year's IBFF,” said Williams.“The International Black Film Festival has long been a platform that amplifies the voices of Black storytellers, and we're honored to be part of an event that highlights films that speak to our collective experience and heritage.”The International Black Film Festival has grown into a cornerstone event for Black filmmakers and audiences, fostering a space for authentic Black stories to thrive. Now in its 19th year, the festival remains dedicated to supporting diverse voices and empowering communities through the power of storytelling.The 2024 IBFF will engage its audience through a combination of virtual and limited in-person screenings, alongside panels, networking events, and entertainment offerings that foster meaningful discussions about culture, identity, and the art of filmmaking. For more information about Reunion or to purchase tickets for the IBFF screening, please visit .Williams' on-going 30-year career spans over 180 movies and television shows, including celebrated roles in“The Sopranos,”“The West Wing,”“Remember the Titans,” and“Chicago Med.” Currently, Williams co-stars in the HBO comedy“The Righteous Gemstones” alongside Danny McBride and John Goodman, and co-stars as Robert“Mac” McCready on the OWN/Netflix series“Greenleaf” with Lynn Whitfield, Keith David, and Oprah Winfrey. His extensive body of work has earned him two Regional Emmy® Awards.Produced by Last Dance Creatives,“Reunion” adds to Williams' impressive directorial filmography, which includes the feature films“Birdie” (Pure Flix),“My Perfect Wedding” (BET Her), and“Christmas Holidate” (ALLBLK), and The Cowboy Way Channel Series“Blue Ridge.”Currently, Williams is slated to produce and direct two additional films, the family comedy“Paw Paw and Dayja” and another edge-of-your-seat thriller“CRAZIE”. Stay updated on Gregory Alan Williams' upcoming projects by following him on Instagram . Learn more about“Reunion” and explore the film's universe at reunion .

