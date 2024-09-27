Jimi Cravity Unveils New Album Superhuman A Bold Exploration Of Humanity And Beyond

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jimi Cravity, Artist

This project is anthemic and poignant! This is the natural progression of Jimi Cravity. It represents a return to his beginning and musical roots.

- Jimi CravityNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Acclaimed music artist Jimi Cravity released his highly anticipated album, SuperHuman, today. This innovative collection of tracks showcases Cravity's unique sound and profound lyrical themes.Sonically, the album grooves and soars. This project is anthemic and poignant! This is the natural progression of Jimi Cravity. It represents a return to his beginning and musical roots. It's a musical gumbo as it relates to genre and the best word to describe it is alternative. It is soul food nevertheless, the lyrics were written with an intention to direct focus on the beauty and danger of life, the good and the grit! It represents the arc of an everyday superhero, the Superhuman.“SuperHuman is about the struggle and triumph of the human spirit,” Jimi states.“In a world where we often feel overwhelmed, I wanted to explore the idea of resilience and the extraordinary strength we all have within us. I hope this album inspires all humans to have hope, peace, and light by gaining a deep awareness of the divine energy within."Produced by Blvkm0nd4y, Jimi Cravity, NAWAS, and Leonard Jarman, Blvkm0nd4y is known for his work with [Justin Bieber, H.E.R., Jac Ross and others], the album showcases Jimi's signature style while introducing new sounds and collaborations that highlight his growth as an artist and celebrate both imagination and exploration.Track Listing1.Glory2.Out of The Cave3.WALK THROUGH THE RAIN4.SLEEPING ON STEPS5.YET6.Concrete Gold (God Is Love) Remix featuring Tim Bowman Jr.7.SUPERHUMAN featuring Son of A Bishop8.ONE OF A KIND9.One of a Kind Interlude10 OF SOHOGoodbye12 featuring Charlie Hustle404FaceGold (God is Love)OF UFocus Track Video:ONE OF A KIND VISUALIZERSuperHuman is available now on all streaming platforms LINK:For more information, please visit jimicravityAbout Jimi CravityJimi Cravity is a multifaceted artist, excelling as a songwriter, record producer, multi-instrumentalist, and fashion designer. With a rich catalog featuring multiple Billboard chart-topping singles, he has earned RIAA Platinum certifications for his contributions to tracks like Tasha Cobbs-Leonard's“You Know My Name” and Brent Faiyaz's“Dead Man Walking.” His collaborations span a wide array of artists, including Usher, Ludacris, and Michelle Williams, while his music resonates globally with over 1 billion streams across platforms like Netflix, Hulu, and ESPN.Set to release his anticipated album SuperHuman on September 27, 2024, Cravity blends influences from The Roots, Dua Lipa, and Coldplay, all under the guidance of Grammy-winning producer Sean Hamilton. His earlier project, The Last Amen, showcased his innovative style and notable collaborations. With roots as a cellist and a passion for electric guitar and songwriting, Cravity's journey reflects a commitment to uplifting messages rooted in personal experience and faith. His formation of The Outlier Agency in 2021 has further solidified his creative control, paving the way for impactful contributions to the music scene and inspiring audiences worldwide.Artwork LINK:Album cover:Headshots LINK:

Victoria Varela

v2 Entertainment Group

+1 212-332-3485

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

ONE OF A KIND VISUALIZER

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.