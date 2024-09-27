Silver Rose In Price As Much As Possible

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The price of silver during trading on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) rose above $ 33 per troy ounce for the first time in 12 years, Azernews reports.

According to information, the price of the precious metal rose by 3.13%, trading at a minimum of $ 33.02 per troy ounce. By evening, the price of silver slowed down to $32.58 (+1.76%).

The price of futures for December 2024 delivery on Comex on Thursday updated the historical maximum, reaching $ 2,700.2 per troy ounce. According to trading data at 18:40 in Baku, the price of gold slowed down to $ 2,692.3 (+0.28%).