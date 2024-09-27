Design District Hong Kong (#Ddhk) Creative Tourism Project Returns This Winter Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 September 2024 - "Design District Hong Kong" (#ddHK) creative project, organised by the Tourism Commission of Hong Kong, is set to return this winter, continuing its exploration in Tsuen Wan and taking on the discovery of the captivating area of Sha Tau Kok. Curated by Number 2, a brand new #ddHK event themed "Creative Journey · Infinite Discovery" will take place from December 2024 to February 2025, integrating creative elements with the cultural, heritage and natural offerings of the two neighbourhoods and leading visitors to discover the distinctive characteristics there.







Tsuen Wan: A Spectacular Destination Worth Exploring Twice or More



Tsuen Wan is an emerging destination for immersive travel, attributable to its multi-faceted characters evolved in an organic manner. It is where history meets creativity, intangible cultural heritages mixed with chic lifestyle, and vibrant cityscape immersed in natural scenery. #ddHK will continue its unfinished exploration of the neighbourhood last year, and extend its reach to enchanting places including heritage sites and country parks.



Sha Tau Kok: A Hidden Gem for Hong Kong Tourists



Sha Tau Kok is a township in the northeastern-most part of Hong Kong adjacent to the Mainland. It has been a Frontier Closed Area with restricted access for decades, but when it was progressively opened up for tourism in recent years, many visitors have been immediately attracted by the lesser-known history, culture and natural elements there. Apart from its unique attractions, Sha Tau Kok is also where tourists may easily access to the stunning nearby islands and villages, such as Lai Chi Wo, Kat O, Ap Chau and Hong Kong UNESCO Global Geopark, by water-borne transport. #ddHK will embark on a new journey to lead visitors to delve deeper into the offerings in this mysterious frontier township.



Tourism Experiences Curated by a Global Line-up of Creative Units



Continuing its mission to create new travel experiences through design and creativity, #ddHK will bring together a lineup of seven creative units from overseas, the Mainland and Hong Kong to inject creative elements into various venues in Tsuen Wan and Sha Tau Kok in the urban, heritage and natural settings. In addition, through crossovers with cultural and creative hotspots, heritage sites, nature attractions and local delicacies, an array of immersive visiting routes will also be introduced for visitors of different interests. The collaborating creative units include animation artist Coolman Coffeedan (USA), interactive public art and design studio ENESS (Australia), multi-disciplinary artist En Iwamura (Japan), floral installation artist Kiki Ji (The Mainland), contemporary artist Louis To Wun (Hong Kong), artist and illustrator Vivian Ho (Hong Kong), and knot designer Zoe Siu (Hong Kong). (Please refer to the Appendix for brief biographies of the creative units.)



Through cross-sector collaboration, #ddHK will also curate a series of exciting activities filled with local flavour, including themed guided tours, cultural and eco workshops, live performances, weekend markets, and many others, throughout the event period. Tourists and locals alike are invited to explore and experience the infinite possibilities brought by the two lovely neighbourhoods. Stay tuned for further information and event announcements to be made by the curatorial team in the near future.









Hashtag: #ddHK

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About Design District Hong Kong (#ddHK) Design District Hong Kong (#ddHK) is a creative tourism project that celebrates authentic culture and creativity and livens up unique neighbourhoods in Hong Kong through design elements. Launched in 2018, #ddHK has transformed different neighbourhoods into new tourism destinations filled with characteristics, and has become a well-acclaimed creative cultural tourism project. A brand new #ddHK event themed "Creative Journey · Infinite Discovery" will be held from December 2024 to February 2025, leading visitors from around the world to immerse themselves into two diverse, distinctive and captivating neighbourhoods, Tsuen Wan and Sha Tau Kok. Creative elements will also be injected to highlight the unique charm of the two places.



Stay tuned!



Website:

Facebook:

Instagram:

YouTube:

MENAFN27092024003551001712ID1108723771