How To Partner With Impact Start-Ups For Innovation
Date
9/27/2024 2:00:40 PM
(MENAFN- 3BL)
In this episode of ESG Talk, Sara Kappelmark, Co-CEO of Norrsken Foundation, and host Mandi McReynolds explore how startups are driving transformative change across industries. Sara shares insights from the foundation's 2024 Impact 100 list, highlighting groundbreaking solutions in renewable energy, carbon-free cement, and healthcare.
Listen Now
Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple , Spotify , and YouTube .
ESG Talk is brought to you by Workiva, the world's only unified platform for financial reporting, ESG, audit, and risk. Learn more at workiva .
MENAFN27092024007202015466ID1108723547
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.