Flexjet Praetor 600 Private Jet Tour Touches Down On Runways Nationwide

Flexjet's Mid- and Super Midsized Fleet also includes the Embraer Praetor 500 and Bombardier Challenger 350 and 3500

Flexjet is the first and only fractional provider operating Praetor 500 and 600 jets Viewing appointments to experience the Praetor 600 cabin are by exclusive invitation only

Flexjet, Inc. , a global leader in private aviation, announced its 2024 national tour to showcase the Praetor 600 , an Embraer super-midsize aircraft and key offering in Flexjet's fleet. The tour, which launched this week in St. Louis, Mo., will cruise through six states and eight cities in the United States.

As the only fractional provider offering both the Praetor 500 and 600 options in its fleet, Flexjet's mid- and super-mid aircraft fleet is far more capable and comfortable than competing fleets offered within the fractional market including the Citation Latitude and Longitude.

"When we added this super-midsize jet to our ultra-modern fleet, we knew we were providing our aircraft Owners with a unique opportunity to level up their travel experience in this category," said D.J. Hanlon, Flexjet Executive Vice President of Sales.

Anti-turbulence technology, fly-by-wire controls and spacious baggage capacity ensure reliable and comfortable performance. The aircraft's LXi Cabin CollectionTM interiors, noise suppression, roomy cabin, superior wet galley and advanced entertainment and Wi-Fi systems make for an indulgent passenger experience.

The aircraft's cruising altitude of 45,000 feet allows it to fly above commercial traffic, providing passengers with a seamless travel experience. The Praetor 600's speed tops at 466 knots and has a maximum operating range of 4,018 nautical miles (NM). In addition to its seating capacity of up to 9 passengers, the Praetor 600 offers an expansive 155 cubic-foot luggage compartment, which is accessible during flight, can hold up to 16 pieces of luggage.



By year's end Flexjet will have grown its mid- and super-mid fleet to 177 aircraft, bringing the total fleet size to more than 300. The 2024 deliveries in this category include the Praetor 500 and 600 and the Bombardier Challenger 350 and 3500.



Flexjet's Praetor 600 Tour Dates & Locations

September 24 – 26, 2024



St. Louis, Mo.

Chicago, Ill. Washington, D.C.

October 8 – 17, 2024



San Francisco, Calif.

San Jose, Calif.

Van Nuys, Calif.

Los Angeles, Calif.

White Plains, N.Y. Teterboro, N.J.

About The Embraer Praetor 600

The Flexjet Embraer Praetor 600 seats up to nine passengers and offers class-leading capabilities that make it ideal for both business and leisure use. It joins the Praetor 500, already a staple in the Flexjet fleet, and is available for fractional purchase. With a range of 7,441 kilometers/4,018 nautical miles and a high-speed cruise of 466 knots/536 MPH, the Praetor 600 is the world's farthest-flying jet in its class. In the cockpit, the Praetor 600 includes full fly-by-wire technology, which powers the Active Turbulence Reduction feature that not only makes every flight the smoothest but also the most efficient possible. One of the distinctive features of the Praetor 600 is enlarged winglets, roughly six feet high, which contribute to the aircraft's fuel efficiency. Beyond possessing technology resulting in the industry's quietest super midsized cabin, the Praetor 600 also has a cabin altitude of just 5,800 feet while cruising at 45,000 feet. This pressure level, combined with higher (comfortable) humidity levels, means travelers will feel less fatigued and more active during the flight and better refreshed on arrival.

About Flexjet

Flexjet, Inc., a global leader in private aviation, first entered the fractional jet ownership market in 1995. Flexjet offers fractional jet ownership and leasing and is the first in the world to be recognized as achieving the Air Charter Safety Foundation's Industry Audit Standard, is the first and only company to be honored with 25 FAA Diamond Awards for Excellence, upholds an ARG/US Platinum Safety Rating, a 4AIR Bronze Sustainable Rating and is certified at Stage 2 with IS-BAO. Red Label by Flexjet, a market differentiator, which features an ultra-modern fleet, flight crews dedicated to a single aircraft and the LXi Cabin Collection of interiors. To date there are nearly 50 different interior designs across its fleet, which includes the Embraer Phenom 300 and Praetor 500, Bombardier Challenger 350/3500, the Gulfstream G450 and G650. Flexjet's European fleet includes the Embraer Praetor 600 and the Gulfstream G650. Flexjet's helicopter division sells fractional, lease and on-demand charter access to its fleet of owned, operated and maintained Sikorsky S-76 helicopters which boast 55,000 hours of safe flying certified by Wyvern and ARG/US and serving locations throughout the northeastern United States, United Kingdom and Florida. Flexjet is a member of the Directional Aviation family of companies.

