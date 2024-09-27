Uparcel Conferred 'Company Of Good' 3-Hearts Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

uParcel 3 Hearts company of Good award

SINGAPORE, September 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- uParcel, a leading logistics and delivery in Singapore, is honored to announce that it has been conferred the prestigious "Company of Good" status with 3 Hearts by the National Volunteer & Philanthropy Centre (NVPC). This recognition highlights uParcel's outstanding commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR), sustainability, and meaningful contributions across multiple sectors of the community.The Company of Good initiative celebrates businesses that demonstrate purpose beyond profit by integrating giving into their core strategies. uParcel's 3-Hearts recognition is a testament to its initiatives in the areas of People, Society, Governance, Environment, and Economy, all of which align with NVPC's values and the broader national vision of building a City of Good.uParcel's Journey to 3-Hearts RecognitionuParcel's business model is rooted in community-centric practices and sustainable innovations. This 3-Hearts award reflects its contributions across several impact areas. Here are some of the key initiatives that have earned uParcel this accolade:1. Community-Centric InitiativesuParcel has been dedicated to providing support for various community initiatives through collaborations with non-profit organizations and social enterprises. By offering its logistics capabilities at no or reduced costs, uParcel has enabled these partners to extend their services to underserved communities. This not only reduces logistical burdens but also ensures that help is delivered quickly and efficiently, making a tangible difference in people's lives.2. Environmentally Sustainable PracticesuParcel is committed to reducing its carbon footprint and promoting sustainable logistics practices. The company has taken steps to reduce vehicles required for delivery using AI clustering and optimize delivery routes using advanced algorithms. This reduces emissions and fuel consumption, aligning with Singapore's broader goals of environmental sustainability.Moreover, uParcel has implemented eco-friendly packaging solutions by encouraging less packaging and promoted a paperless system for delivery documentation, further enhancing its green efforts. Through these measures, uParcel contributes to the global movement towards environmental responsibility and sustainability.3. Commitment to Good GovernanceTransparency, fairness, and accountability are at the core of uParcel's operations. The company has built a strong internal governance framework, ensuring that its ethical business practices permeate all levels of the organization. Regular audits and a commitment to data privacy and protection are key features of their governance approach, helping to build trust with both clients and partners.4. Economic ContributionsuParcel has been pivotal in empowering local businesses by providing affordable, reliable, and fast delivery services. This has been especially important for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and e-commerce vendors, enabling them to scale up their operations without worrying about the complexities of logistics.Through partnerships with e-commerce platforms like Shopee, Lazada, and Shopify, uParcel has supported the growth of Singapore's digital economy by offering seamless integration with these platforms, enabling thousands of online merchants to manage fulfillment and deliveries with greater ease and efficiency.uParcel's COO, Ng Wee Leong, commented on the award: "We are deeply honored to be recognized as a 3-Hearts Company of Good by NVPC. This award reflects our core belief that businesses can be a force for good, and that success comes from empowering our people, protecting our planet, and giving back to the community. We remain committed to driving positive change and look forward to expanding our efforts to contribute even more to the greater good."Looking Forward: Future InitiativesBuilding on the momentum of the 3-Hearts award, uParcel is exploring new ways to enhance its CSR and environmental efforts. Upcoming initiatives include expanding its fleet of electric vehicles and deepening its collaborations with green technology partners to further reduce its environmental impact. uParcel also plans to increase its involvement with local charities and non-profits by providing more pro bono logistical support and volunteering opportunities for its employees.Moreover, uParcel is set to increase its efforts in fostering greater inclusivity in the workplace. The company believes in empowering all employees, regardless of their background, and aims to roll out new programs focused on professional development and well-being.About the Company of Good RecognitionThe Company of Good Recognition System is a unique NVPC initiative designed to spotlight companies that excel in corporate giving and social responsibility. Organizations are awarded based on their ability to make a positive impact across five key areas: People, Society, Governance, Environment, and Economy. Companies that receive the 3-Hearts award are recognized as having demonstrated exemplary contributions in these areas, showing a high level of dedication to their corporate purpose.Through programs like the Company of Good, NVPC encourages businesses to integrate giving into their corporate strategies, ensuring that CSR becomes a sustained, purposeful effort rather than a one-time activity. uParcel's 3-Hearts recognition puts it alongside other esteemed organizations in Singapore that are committed to creating a better future for the nation​.About uParcelFounded in 2016, uParcel is a leading logistics and delivery platform in Singapore, providing fast, reliable, and affordable delivery solutions for businesses and consumers alike. With a focus on innovation, sustainability, and community support, uParcel has become a trusted partner for thousands of businesses across various industries. From last-mile delivery to warehousing and e-commerce fulfillment, uParcel is constantly evolving to meet the changing needs of the logistics landscape.For more information, please visit uParcel's website.

