24 Hour Fitness And Angel City FC Host Fantasy Camp With City Of Los Angeles Department Of Recreation And Parks

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Both organizations join forces with a shared goal of inspiring and increasing access to sports for young girls as part of a partnership with the City of Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 24 Hour Fitness, the 40-year leader in and fitness, announces another stage in their partnership with Angel City

FC, this time with the City of Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks (RAP), hosting a one-of-a-kind soccer fantasy camp. Aimed at empowering youth from under resourced communities by providing them with the opportunity to pursue their soccer dreams, the event will take place on September 29th

at the Angel City FC practice field and promises a day of fun, skill-building, and inspiration.

This partnership underscores 24 Hour Fitness' commitment to supporting youth sports and promoting healthy, active lifestyles. With the help of Angel City FC and LA RAP, this initiative will focus on creating an inclusive and motivating environment where participants can hone their soccer skills, build confidence, and dream big.

There are significant challenges youth athletes face in the soccer ecosystem across the region and RAP and Angel City FC hope to counteract this through their partnership. Over the next two years they will collectively serve over 7,000 youth annually across Los Angeles, providing no-cost and low-cost access to soccer, leadership training, and a robust coaching pipeline. This mission aligns closely with 24 Hour Fitness' goal of supporting an active lifestyle for all ages.

An overemphasis on elite-level training at the expense of broader participation and engagement is one of the many challenges that contribute to girls quitting sports at twice the rate of boys. This expansion is designed to dismantle such barriers, ensuring individuals enjoy the lifelong benefits of soccer.

"Angel City FC and City of Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks are in a unique position to create an unforgettable experience for these young athletes," said Karl Sanft, President and CEO at 24 Hour Fitness. "By providing access to top-tier coaching and resources, we're hoping to inspire the next generation of female soccer players and give them the tools they need to succeed both on and off the field."

The fantasy camp will feature training sessions led by Angel City FC players and coaches, offering participants the chance to learn from some of the best athletes in the sport. Girls ages 9 to 17 will be invited to participate in a series of drills, scrimmages, and workshops designed to improve technical skills, foster teamwork, and promote sportsmanship.

Beyond the field, participants will also get the chance to talk to Angel City FC players who will share their personal journeys and the importance of perseverance, resilience, and goal-setting.

"It's in Angel City FC's DNA to empower young girls and gender expansive youth and break down barriers in sports," said ACFC Head of Community and Marketing Catherine Davila. "Teaming up with 24 Hour Fitness and LA Recreation and Parks to offer this unique opportunity to those who might not otherwise have the chance to pursue their soccer goals is a natural match and will make a difference in the lives of young athletes."

The fantasy camp represents the shared vision of all three partners to invest in the future of youth sports while promoting equity, diversity, and inclusion in the soccer community.

About 24 Hour Fitness

For more than 40 years, 24 Hour Fitness has been dedicated to creating a healthier, happier world through fitness. With nearly 300 clubs in 11 states nationwide, 24 Hour Fitness offers welcoming and inclusive environments with thousands of square feet of premium strength and cardio equipment, turf zones, free weights, functional training areas, and more. Members can choose from a variety of options such as studio and cycle classes, personal training, and innovative digital and virtual offerings to help them

About Angel City Football Club

Angel City Football Club (ACFC), is a member of the National Women's Soccer League. The team is founded by Academy Award-winning actress and activist Natalie Portman, technology venture capitalist Kara Nortman, media and gaming entrepreneur Julie Uhrman. Two-time Olympic Gold Medalist Angela Hucles Mangano is the team's General Manager. Becki Tweed serves as Head Coach.

SOURCE 24 Hour Fitness USA, LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED