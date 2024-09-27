Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Self Closing Residential Fire Hinge (SBT-1879)
Date
9/27/2024 11:01:07 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
PITTSBURGH, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a firefighter with 25 years of work experience in fire service. I wanted to create a system to close internal doors to cut oxygen to a fire source," said an inventor, from Dalton Gardens, Idaho, "so I invented the SELF CLOSING RESIDENTIAL FIRE HINGE. My design would also isolate the occupants from the fire, and it could provide more time to be saved or to escape."
The patent-pending invention provides an automatic way to close an open household internal door in the event of a detected fire. In doing so, it would dramatically reduce the oxygen supply to the fire source to limit growth. As a result, it increases safety, and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features an automatic design that is easy to employ so it is ideal for households.
The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-SBT-1879, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
SOURCE InventHelp
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN27092024003732001241ID1108723237
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.