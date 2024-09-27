Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Self Closing Residential Fire Hinge (SBT-1879)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a firefighter with 25 years of work experience in fire service. I wanted to create a system to close internal doors to cut oxygen to a fire source," said an inventor, from Dalton Gardens, Idaho, "so I invented the SELF CLOSING RESIDENTIAL FIRE HINGE. My design would also isolate the occupants from the fire, and it could provide more time to be saved or to escape."

The patent-pending invention provides an automatic way to close an open household internal door in the event of a detected fire. In doing so, it would dramatically reduce the oxygen supply to the fire source to limit growth. As a result, it increases safety, and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features an automatic design that is easy to employ so it is ideal for households.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-SBT-1879, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED