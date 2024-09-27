Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Fire Detection And Suppressant Tower (SBT-1869)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I invented a device in the hopes it would aid in combating the devastating effects of increasingly virulent and all too frequent wildfires," said an inventor, from

Victorville, Calif. "These fires often consume life and property in remote areas that are at the mercy of delayed response due to difficult terrain. The FIRE SUPPRESSANT TOWER design and function serve to accelerate detection and response time to help minimize the destruction. As a retired high school teacher, I hope to set an example for students by trying to leave the world a better place than I found it."

The goal for the invention is to help mitigate damage to life and property while protecting precious resources. It also serves to promote safety and hopefully promotes peace of mind, including but not limited to, those tasked with the dangerous job of combatting those wildfires.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-SBT-1869, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED