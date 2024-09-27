Feed Additives Global Market 2024 To Reach $26.41 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 7.1%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Feed Additives Global Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Feed Additives Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The feed additives market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $18.65 billion in 2023 to $20.05 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to livestock production growth, disease prevention, efficiency in feed conversion, nutritional requirements, rising meat consumption.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Feed Additives Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The feed additives market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $26.41 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to focus on animal welfare, sustainable and organic farming practices, precision livestock farming, regulatory changes, global population growth.

Growth Driver Of The Feed Additives Market

The growing meat and dairy products are expected to propel the growth of the feed additives market going forward. Meat, which is defined as the flesh of animals (including fish and birds) that is consumed as food and can be a part of a healthy diet, and dairy products include milk and any milk-based foods such as butter, cheese, ice cream, etc. Feed additives are products that are added to animal feed to help meet the animals' nutritional needs. It encourages the production of meat and dairy products in order to improve the quality of animal feed and food.

Who Are The Key Players Shaping The Feed Additives Market Trends?

Key players in the market include Cargill Incorporated, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evonik Industries AG, BASF SE, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Novozymes A/S, Chr. Hansen A/S, Nutreco N.V., Kemin Industries Inc., Alltech Inc., Ajinomoto Co., Adisseo Co. Ltd., Tegasa, Palital Feed Additives B.V., Solvay S.A., Anpario PLC, Biomin Holding GmbH, BioResource International Inc., Biovet JSC, Calysta Inc., Danisco Animal Nutrition, Devenish Nutrition, DSM Nutritional Products AG, Elanco Animal Health Inc., Enzyme Innovation, Feedworks USA Ltd., Global Animal Products Inc., Kalsec Inc., Lesaffre Group, Novus International Inc., Phibro Animal Health Corporation, QualiTech Inc., Wacker Chemie AG.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Feed Additives Market Growth ?

Major companies operating in the market are adopting a strategic partnership approach, aiming to use microbiome technology to transform feed additives. Strategic partnerships refer to a process in which companies leverage each other's strengths and resources to achieve mutual benefits and success.

How Is The Global Feed Additives Market Segmented?

1) By Product Type: Amino Acids, Phosphates, Vitamins, Acidifiers, Carotenoids, Enzymes, Mycotoxin Detoxifiers, Flavors And Sweeteners, Antibiotics, Other Products

2) By Livestock: Poultry, Ruminants, Swine, Aquatic Animals, Other livestocks

3) By On Source Type: Synthetic, Natural

4) By Form: Liquid, Dry

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Feed Additives Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Feed Additives Market Definition

Feed additives refer to animal nutrition products that are used to improve the quality of animal food, in addition to animals' performance and health. Feed additives contain numerous chemicals, substances, or organisms that increase nutritional ingestion, absorption, and assimilation.

Feed Additives Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global feed additives market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Feed Additives Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on feed additives market size, feed additives market drivers and trends, feed additives market major players and feed additives market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

