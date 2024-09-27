U.S. Government Announces $20.6 Million Support To Armenia
Secretary of State Blinken and USAID Administrator Samantha
Power spotlight Democratic progress in Armenia and announce
$20,600,000 from the United States to bolster progress,
New commitments announced at the UN General Assembly will
support government reform efforts and facilitate improvements to
public services as part of USAID's Democracy Delivers
Initiative.
Today, at the U.S. Agency for International Development's
(USAID)“Democracy Delivers” event on the sidelines of the UN
General Assembly, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and USAID
Administrator Samantha Power, in partnership with the Ford
Foundation, convened fellow government leaders, philanthropic
partners, and civil society to increase support for Armenia and
other countries experiencing democratic openings around the
world.
Working with Congress, USAID and the U.S. Department of State
announced $20 million for Armenia to bolster cyber, border, and
energy security and to strengthen resilience against complex
threats and challenges.
An additional $600,000 of Promoting Information Integrity and
Resilience Initiative (ProInfo) funding has been announced through
USAID to enhance the technological capacities of independent media
to produce impactful and public interest journalism, leverage
innovation to promote media and information literacy, and bolster
the local advocacy for key media reforms in Armenia.
This $20,600,000 in new support for Armenia builds upon
approximately $11.9 million in funding announced during
Administrator Power's July 2024 visit to Yerevan. That funding will
strengthen economic resilience, advance digital transformation, and
support disaster preparedness.
