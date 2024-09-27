Biden Announces Date For Upcoming Ramstein Format Meeting
9/27/2024 3:07:08 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Biden will host a leader-level meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Germany on October 12, 2024.
This is according to the White House website , Ukrinform reports.
Biden and other leaders review progress on these consultations and coordinate with international partners on additional assistance for Ukraine.
President Biden is determined to provide Ukraine with the support it needs to win.
Read also: Zelensky presented Biden wit
h Victory Plan
Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and President Biden held a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House.
