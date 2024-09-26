Futsal World Cup: Brazil To Face Morocco

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Brazil and Morocco will play one of the quarterfinal matches of the Futsal World Cup, currently being held in Bukhara, Uzbekistan. The Moroccans qualified on Thursday (26) after defeating the Iranian team 4-3. The Brazilians had already qualified on Tuesday (24), when they thrashed Costa Rica 5-0.

In the match on Thursday, Iran opened the scoring just three minutes in. The equalizer came six minutes into the first half, and the turnaround at the 10-minute mark. The first half ended with Morocco leading 4-1. The Iranian team returned for the second half determined to seek the equalizer and nearly succeeded: They closed the gap with two goals but missed a penalty in the last minute of the game.

Now, the Iranians return home, and Morocco faces Brazil, one of the favorites for the title with the best performance at the competition: 32 goals scored and only two conceded. Whoever wins will advance to the semifinals. The star of the match, Soufian Charraoui, said Brazil is an“incredible” team and is counting on the strength of the fans to help his team progress in the tournament . The match is scheduled for Sunday (29) at 9:30 AM in Brasília and 1:30 PM in Rabat.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

