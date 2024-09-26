Another Renovated Courtyard Handed Over To Residents With Participation Of Leyla Aliyeva
Date
9/26/2024 3:15:29 PM
Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation,
founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, Arzu Aliyeva, President
of the Baku media Center and their family members attended Thursday
the inauguration ceremony of another renovated courtyard, serving
over 1,500 residents, located in the Yasamal district of Baku.
Leyla Aliyeva joined IDEA volunteers in a large-scale
tree-planting campaign and presented gifts to the children living
in the courtyard.
As with other areas renovated under the "Our Courtyard" project,
the refurbished space has been designed with accessibility in mind,
ensuring ease of movement for people with limited mobility.
Facilities have been created to promote the development of children
across all age groups and to encourage youth to engage in sports.
The yard features a football field with artificial turf, a chess
area, various sports equipment, and playgrounds for children.
Additionally, gazebos, numerous benches, birdhouses, and cat
shelters have been installed. The area also benefits from new
lighting poles, surveillance cameras, renovated building facades,
and upgraded infrastructure, including new asphalt, roofing, and
electrical lines.
In tandem with restoring green areas, seedlings of various trees
and shrubs have been planted. To combat air pollution, dense
vegetation like common marble ivy and other climbing plants have
been strategically planted along the perimeter of the yard, forming
"green barriers."
The "Our Courtyard" project, spearheaded by founder and head of
the IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva since 2017, aims to enhance
cleanliness and environmental quality in courtyards across the
capital, promote green spaces, foster spaces for meaningful
recreation, and ensure safe and comfortable living conditions for
residents. So far, a total of 154 residential areas have been
landscaped and handed over to residents under this initiative.
Moreover, IDEA encourages residents to submit proposals and
requests pertaining to yard improvement and reconstruction work.
Requests can be sent to the hotline "1113" or the email address
([email protected] ) of IDEA.
