Amalfi Jets Launches Exclusive Ikon Pass Promotion

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Luxury interior details from a recent Amalfi Jets flight.

A pilot prepares his Learjet 60 ahead of a recent charter for Amalfi

Amalfi Jets offers a free Ikon Pass with private jet bookings to 50+ ski resorts. Enjoy luxury and exclusive perks. Offer ends October 2, 2024.

- Kolin Jones

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Amalfi Jets , a leading private jet charter service renowned for its commitment to delivering elite travel experiences, is excited to unveil its latest offering for winter enthusiasts: an exclusive Ikon Pass promotion, available only for a limited time.

From now until October 2, 2024, Amalfi Jets customers will receive a complimentary Ikon Pass when they book a private jet to any Ikon Pass destination. This promotion creates the ultimate combination of luxurious air travel and access to some of the most sought-after ski resorts in the world.

“We are thrilled to introduce this new and exciting promotion for our clients,” said Kolin Jones, CEO of Amalfi Jets.“At Amalfi, we understand that our customers are looking for more than just a means of transportation-they seek unforgettable experiences. By launching this promotion, we are able to offer not only private jet travel but also access to the best ski resorts in the world.”

The Ikon Pass offers skiers and snowboarders unrivaled access to more than 50 premier ski resorts across North America, Japan, Australia, and Europe. With flexibility at its core, the Ikon Pass provides unlimited access to select resorts and limited days at others, making it the perfect option for those who want to explore multiple destinations.

Resorts included in the Ikon Pass portfolio feature some of the most iconic names in skiing, including Aspen Snowmass, Jackson Hole, Mammoth Mountain, and Zermatt. This multi-destination pass allows travelers to ski top-rated mountains with the freedom to customize their winter adventures.

Through the Amalfi Jets promotion, customers will not only receive an Ikon Pass as part of their booking but will also gain exclusive benefits designed to enhance their entire trip from start to finish.

Amalfi One Cardholders will enjoy a suite of additional perks such as priority resort reservations, personalized travel coordination, and direct access to some of the world's most exclusive and picturesque winter destinations. The integration of Amalfi's world-class private jet service with the Ikon Pass brings an entirely new level of convenience and luxury to ski vacations.

“Our goal at Amalfi has always been to push the boundaries of luxury travel,” said Jones.“This promotion exemplifies that commitment by offering seamless access to the most iconic ski resorts across the globe, all while ensuring that every detail is tailored to our clients' needs-from the moment they board their jet to the time they hit the slopes.”

Key Benefits of the Ikon Pass Promotion:

. Complimentary Ikon Pass with any private jet booking to an Ikon Pass destination.

. Access to 50+ premier ski resorts across North America, Japan, Australia, and Europe.

. Priority resort reservations to ensure a seamless skiing experience.

. Amalfi One Cardholder perks, including personalized travel coordination and exclusive benefits.

. Tailored flight and ground transportation services, ensuring a luxurious and stress-free journey from start to finish.

This exclusive promotion is available only until October 2, 2024, and is designed for travelers seeking the ultimate combination of luxury and adventure. Whether flying for a ski weekend or a multi-resort winter tour, this partnership offers an unparalleled experience both in the air and on the slopes. Ski enthusiasts and luxury travelers alike are encouraged to book their Amalfi Jets and Ikon Pass experience before the promotion ends.

To download the App on iOS, click here:

To download from Google Play, click here:

Amalfi Jets offers a wide range of services as a global private jet charter and jet card provider. With access to over 3,500 aircraft across 170+ countries, Amalfi Jets' clients enjoy the convenience of booking every part of their trip through one trusted company.

Amalfi Jets is honored to provide exceptional customer service, with their in-house concierge team that is available 24/7 for their cardholders and the additional personnel on their team will strengthen this offering. The full Amalfi Experience includes complimentary Black Car Service, premium cuisine and alcohol, and an in-person representative at every departure airport. Amalfi Jets ensures the safety and comfort of its passengers by maintaining the highest cleanliness standards and requiring newly refurbished, stain-free, and damage-free aircraft in their network.

If you wish to redeem the Ikon Pass promotion reach out to Brian Francis, President of Sales at Amalfi Jets via email at ... or by phone at +1 (805) 728-5393.

Kolin Jones

Amalfi Jets

+1 626-491-1826

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.