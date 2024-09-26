Chinese Embassy Celebrates 75Th Anniversary Of The People's Republic Of China's Founding

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, September 26 (Petra) -- The Chinese Embassy in Amman organized a reception on Wednesday evening to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. The event was attended by Sami Ghosheh, Director of the Protocol Department at the of Foreign and Expatriates, along with several officials, ambassadors, journalists, and guests.During the event, Chinese Ambassador Chen Chuandong stated that since the establishment of relations between Jordan and China in 1977, bilateral relations have developed steadily. Last year saw the deepening and continuous development of the strategic partnership between the two countries, driven by the strategic directives of their leaders.He highlighted the progress in partnership and cooperation in the field of investment, noting the operation of a new clothing factory invested in by a Chinese company in Aqaba. Additionally, a Chinese company collaborated with the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority to develop a new industrial area, expected to attract over one billion dollars in investment.The ambassador also mentioned that a Chinese company discussed cooperation with the Jordanian side in the field of green hydrogen energy and the implementation of a project to rehabilitate the Salt-Al-Ardah road with a Chinese grant.In the field of cultural exchange between the two countries, he referred to the participation of a Chinese artistic delegation in the Jerash Festival, the presence of over 500 Chinese students studying in Jordan, and the scholarship of 500 Jordanians for training in China.He noted that China has achieved a miracle in economic development and sustainable social stability, explaining that China's share of the global economy increased from 1.7% in 1978 to approximately 17% in 2023, and its contribution to global economic growth exceeded 30% for many years.He added that China has become a leader in manned spaceflight, lunar exploration, new energy, and other modern technologies, ranking first in the world in high-speed rail. In 2023, the installed capacity of hydropower, wind, solar, and other renewable energy sources accounted for 40% of the global total. For nine consecutive years, China has led the world in sales of new energy vehicles.Furthermore, he added that China successfully lifted nearly 800 million rural people out of extreme poverty and has become a major trading partner for over 140 countries and regions. China has signed cooperation documents to build the "Belt and Road" Initiative with more than 150 countries and over 30 international organizations, including Jordan.Ambassador Dong emphasized that China's great achievements result from a continuous commitment to leadership, innovation, keeping pace with the times, and exploring paths suited to its national conditions. He pointed out that China is preparing to work with Jordan and friendly Arab countries to establish the "Five Cooperation Frameworks" proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the ministerial meeting of the China-Arab Cooperation Forum this year, contributing to building a Chinese-Arab community for a shared future.