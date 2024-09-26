Prime Minister Meets Hungary's Minister Of Foreign Affairs And Trade

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met today with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of the Republic of Hungary HE Peter Szijjarto, on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them, in addition to a number of regional and international issues of common interest.



