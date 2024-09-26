The Bookfest Fall 2024, Oct. 26Th And 27Th, Official Schedule Features Kelley Armstrong, S.A. Cosby And Brandon Mcnulty

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Desireé DuffyLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The BookFest Adventure® returns for its 10th biannual virtual event on October 26th and 27th, 2024. The Fall 2024 edition features bestselling authors Kelley Armstrong, author of the popular "Women of the Otherworld" series and her recent release "A Rip Through Time", and S.A. Cosby, acclaimed author of "Blacktop Wasteland" and his latest, "Razorblade Tears". Also featured is Brandon McNulty, author of "Bad Parts" and his newest release, "The Half Murders". This highly anticipated event promises to captivate readers and writers alike with two days of always-free-to-attend programming.The lineup also includes Jim Azevedo and Mark Coker from Draft2Digital; TikTok sensation and "Seinfeld" star Annie Korzen; and the creators of "Slumberkins," Kelly Oriard and Callie Christensen, in a conversation moderated by pioneering psychologist Dr. Alfiee Breland-Noble.Dr. Raye Mitchell delivers the opening keynote speech on Day 1, while pop culture historian Scott Ryan keynotes on Day 2. As always, the first day of The BookFest features programming geared toward readers while the second day zeroes in on the writing community. The event features over 55 authors, literary experts, and speakers participating in BookFest Panels, Conversations, Special Segments, and the fan-favorite and often unpredictable, Live Author Chats.Lisa Diane Kastner, Founder of Running Wild Press, will be celebrated with the Honorary Achievement BookFest Award for her significant contributions to the literary world. Plus, The BookFest Award winners from this season will be announced in the presentation“A Salute to The BookFest Award Winners” at the end of the day on Sunday, October 27th. Winners will be posted on The BookFest website and notified by email, too.Desireé Duffy, Founder of The BookFest, says,“Celebrating the 10th BookFest is an incredible milestone, and it is an honor to present such a diverse array of speakers impacting the literary world. From their written words and powerful messages to their contributions to the industry, I thank them for joining this bookish adventure.”Saturday, October 26th, 2024, livestream programming is dedicated to readers. Listed in Pacific Time, the programming includes:9:30am PT – Welcome Message from The BookFest Founder Desireé Duffy9:35am PT – Opening Keynote – Dr. Raye Mitchell: Greenlight Your Genius9:45am PT – A Salute to Lisa Diane Kastner – Winner of the Honorary Achievement BookFest Award10:00am PT – A Conversation with S.A. Cosby and Jennifer Anne Gordon10:45am PT – The Truth About Showing Up11:00am PT – A Conversation with Slumberkins creators Kelly Oriard and Callie Christensen, and Dr. Alfiee Breland-Noble11:45am PT – Travel Book Authors Panel: Oh the Places You Will Go12:30pm PT – A Conversation with Kelley Armstrong: Ripping Through History1:15pm PT – Historical Fiction Panel: The Good Old Days? Historical Fiction that Might Open Our Eyes2:00pm PT – A Conversation with Annie Korzen: From Seinfeld to TikTok Sensation2:45pm PT – Embracing What Makes You You: Turning Your Personality into a Superpower3:00pm PT – Live Author Chats, hosted by Beth Worsdell and co-hosted by J. Gordon Curtis5:00pm PT – Winners of The BookFest Big Bundle of Books Giveaway and The BookFest Children's Book Giveaway announcedSunday, October 27th, 2024, livestream programming is dedicated to writers. Listed in Pacific Time, the programming includes:9:30am PT – Welcome Back Message from The BookFest Founder Desireé Duffy9:35am PT – Keynote – Scott Ryan: A Cheer Squad of One9:45am PT – Why Writing Conferences Are Crucial for Writers of All Levels with David Katz10:00am PT – A Conversation with Mark Coker and Jim Azevedo – Authors Are the New Power Center in Publishing10:45am PT – Decoding the Enneagram for Your Characters11:15am PT – Panel Discussion: From Manuscript to Agent Querying, Presented by the Writers and Publishers Network12:00pm PT – Crafting a Successful Synopsis12:30pm PT – Panel Discussion: Brave New World Building1:15pm PT – Memoir Made Easy1:45pm PT – A Conversation with Brandon McNulty: Changing the Story – Original Vision vs. Finished Product2:30pm PT – What Can a Professional Book Reviewer Tell You?3:00pm PT – Panel Discussion: What Authors Need to Know in an Ever-Changing Market3:45pm PT – Salute to The BookFest Award Winners – Full Video4:30pm PT – Watch your inbox for your Virtual Gift Bag, plus winners of the Writers Giveaway announcedCheck the full schedule on The BookFest website's Programming Page, where updates and changes will be posted.The full list of BookFest Fall 2024 speakers includes: Maria Alexander; Marcy Axelrod; Kelley Armstrong; Jim Azevedo; Linda Ballou; Jeza Belle; Dr. Alfiee Breland-Noble; Gina Cavalier; Sebastien de Castell; Callie Christensen; Mark Coker; Tricia Copeland; S.A. Cosby; J. Gordon Curtis; Grinnell "Buzz" Desjarlais; Dave Duffy; Desireé Duffy; Naomi Kim Eagleson; Reggie Ford; Beth Freely; DC Gomez; Jennifer Anne Gordon; Tina Hogan Grant; Margaret Grundstein; Rebecca Hendricks; Steven Joseph; Kathleen Kaiser; Lisa Diane Kastner; David Katz; Annie Korzen; Bjorn Leesson; Leslie Lehr; Russel Little; Christopher Madden; Lucia Matuonto; KJ Matthews; Hollis Jo McCollum; Dominic McLoughlin; Brandon McNulty; Mickey Mikkelson; Karen Hodges Miller; Jode Millman; Dr. Raye Mitchell; Stacia Moffett; Adanna Moriarty; donalee Moulton; Lisa Niver; Kelly Oriard; Aimee Ravichandran; CC Robinson; Jennifer Ruiz; Scott Ryan; Lucas Strunc; Deborah Vankin; Amy Wolf; Beth Worsdell.The BookFest is made possible with support from Corporate Bellwethers, including the presenting sponsor Bookinfluencers, as well as this season's list of supporters: Book Award Pro, Books That Make You, Bookshop Fundraising, Business Leaders Lab, Geek Girl Publishing, Indie Author Magazine, Invouq, Kauai Writers Conference, Loscon, Relatable Voice Magazine, The Muses Funhouse, and Writers and Publishers Network. Find them on The BookFest website and visit their Virtual Booths.The BookFest features its signature Big Bundle of Books Giveaway, Children's Book Giveaway, and Writers Giveaway. Attendees can enter for chances to win exclusive books and prizes from Black Château, Books That Make You, "Slumberkins," and more. People are encouraged to enter for chances to win on the Giveaway Page.The BookFest attendees can browse the Books Page showcasing books from participants. The BookFest organizers encourage attendees to browse books and support the authors and brands who help bring this free-to-attend event to readers and writers around the globe.The event's hub is the website TheBookFest, where visitors can find the livestream link on the day of the event. Also, it will stream through the Books That Make You Channel on YouTube and The BookFest Facebook Page . Hashtags #TheBookFest and #TheBookFestFall2024 are used to spread the word.People can become a BookFester by signing up for email alerts to receive news delivered directly to their inbox. They'll also receive the Virtual Gift Bag, sent at the end of each BookFest.The BookFest is produced by Black Château Enterprises and presented in part by Books That Make You.About The BookFest Adventure®The BookFest is the leader in virtual literary events, producing vital conversations on the world's stage for those who love to read and those who love to write. It launched in May 2020, at a time when many live events were canceled. Free to attend, the biannual event takes place in the spring and fall, streaming panel discussions, conversations, and live interactive sessions. As an award-winning event, The BookFest has received recognition from the Webby Awards with a nomination in 2021, a gold award from the Muse Creative Awards in 2020, and a silver award from the w3 Awards in 2020. The BookFest features an array of literary speakers, experts, and authors, including: Mitch Albom; Kevin J. Anderson; Angela Bole; Mark Coker; James Dashner; Robert G. Diforio; Dr. Michael Greger; Cheryl Willis Hudson; Wade Hudson; Sarah Kendzior; Jonathan Maberry; Josh Malerman; Lisa Morton; Karla Olson; Deborah M. Pratt; James Rollins; Connie Schultz; Michael Shermer; Mark K. Shriver; Danny Trejo; Helene Wecker; Dr. Chanda Prescod-Weinstein and many others. The BookFest is presented by Books That Make You and produced by Black Château Enterprises. The BookFest is a registered trademark of Desireé Duffy, founder of all three. For more information, visit The BookFest.

