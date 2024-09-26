Le Mans Is A Challenge: Buggyra Academy France Drivers Look Forward To The Famous Circuit

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Buggyra Academy France drivers will be battling it out in the fourth round of the French Truck Championship this weekend.

MONACO, FRANCE, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- This time, the series heads to the famous Le Mans, where a strong field will compete for points at the Bugatti circuit. Téo Calvet will defend the overall lead on this classic track. Raphäel Sousa will certainly be looking to improve on his fifth-place finish, and José Sousa is eager to multiply his points haul, which has so far placed him just behind his son in sixth."For us, of course, the Le Mans race is one of the most important events of the year. It's the biggest race in France. All the manufacturers take part. The race has a unique atmosphere, and we expect around 100 000 spectators," explained Buggyra Academy France boss Fabien Calvet.The championship standings are very close. Téo has a 14-point lead over Thomas Robineau, and 14 points further back, Lionel Montagne is waiting for his chance. This means that every race is important because it can instantly change the name of the overall leader."We had a long two-month break. We used it to work on the car. We'll be under a lot of pressure at Le Mans because it's really close with the others in the championship, and it's going to be a fight for every position. I believe we will put on a good show for the spectators. Of course, I will do my best to score as many points as possible and go to Albi as the championship leader," says the defending champion, who was able to experience the Le Mans circuit recently at an event with Mercedes, which is represented by Daimler Truck France."We know there will be a lot of pressure on us," admits Fabien Calvet. "Especially as the entire Daimler Truck France board will be present during the weekend. For us, it's not just the pressure of the race that we have to handle, but everything around it. There will also be TV and a lot of media, but we have to concentrate on the race."Other Buggyra Academy France members, father and son Sousa, will also have plenty of fans at Le Mans."They will be doing an almost home race because they live in Paris, and it's not that far away. But many of our rivals will also have a virtually home environment. That means we have to concentrate on every detail to leave Le Mans with maximum points," added Fabien Calvet.The French championship race weekend consists of four races in total. On both days, qualifying at the start of the first race and the following Superpole will decide the grid. The second heat, with half the points, will see the order of the top drivers reversed at the start.

