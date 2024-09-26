IDEMIA Public Security Demonstrates Commitment To Creating Accessible Technology With Support From Applause

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ADA-Compliant Mobile ID App Expands Features to Advance Toward Full Inclusivity



RESTON, Va., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEMIA Public Security, the leading

provider of

convenient and trusted biometric-based solutions, reinforces its commitment to

ensuring its is accessible to all users, including people with disabilities (PWD), with the launch of its new features on its next-generation Mobile ID app. The app provides equal access and usability in line with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). IDEMIA aims to transcend accessibility standards through inclusive design to provide not only functional, but exceptional experiences for PWD.

To continue to raise the bar on its accessibility efforts, IDEMIA has partnered with U.S. state governments and companies like Applause, a world leader in testing and digital quality, to ensure comprehensive quality for all Mobile ID users.

Applause experts collaborated with IDEMIA's internal team of UX and UI designers to identify and correct accessibility issues prior to the launch of the application. Next, Applause and IDEMIA will enter the inclusive design phase of the project to gain deeper insights into app functionality and uncover usability improvements that can optimize experiences for the widest range of people, regardless of their abilities.

"We're excited to be working with IDEMIA to support its inclusivity goals and ensure its Mobile ID application continues to conform to global accessibility standards," said Bob Farrell, VP, Solution Delivery & CX, Applause. "We're now entering the inclusive design phase of the project, where we'll help optimize the UX so that the product is not just functional, but so it's truly exceptional for all users. Our team provides accessibility audits as well as diverse testing data and deep insights from the world's largest community of testing experts and end users, including people with disabilities who have access to different device and platform configurations for us to test. Their perspective is essential to developing a fully inclusive experience."

Designing technology with accessibility in mind requires a thoughtful and inclusive approach. IDEMIA designed its Mobile ID app with advanced features that conform to Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), ensuring an accessible user experience. These features and improvements include screen reader compatibility enhancements, adjustable text and size contrasts, voice recognition and keyboard navigation capabilities, alternative text for images, accessible form and controls, and a high contrast mode option.



Sixty-one million adults in the U.S. (one in four) have a disability, making the disability community the country's largest minority. Although mobile apps have become integral in today's ever-changing digital world, they are not always created to be accessible to everyone, and often contain usability barriers for PWD.



Mobile ID apps allow citizens to store their identification on a smartphone and use it in many instances or contexts where a person would normally use a physical driver's license or other state-issued ID. It provides convenience while also promoting security and protecting citizen privacy, as Mobile ID holders are the only ones who can access the Mobile ID by unlocking the app using their biometrics or personal six-digit pin, and users can decide which information they want to share when verifying their identity and age. IDEMIA's Mobile ID app ensures citizens, including individuals with disabilities, have access to these important benefits.



"IDEMIA is committed to creating technologies and solutions that help make the world safer, and ensuring those technologies are accessible by all people, including those with diverse abilities," shared Donnie Scott, CEO, IDEMIA Public Security North America. "Our next-generation Mobile ID app reflects our dedication to ensuring an equitable experience for all users. Our team is looking forward to continuing to partner with states and innovative companies like Applause to ensure all individuals are able to use our app to create and verify their digital identities."



IDEMIA's efforts to build inclusive products and solutions are part of its long-term commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR) and sustainability. Through its IMPACT program, IDEMIA strives to create a positive impact to society and the communities in which it operates, whether it's improving its product to bring about eco-friendly designs or energy savings,

developing cutting-edge biometric solutions that prioritize privacy, fairness, respect for human rights and responsible use of technology, or fostering innovation that drives inclusivity and supports public safety. To learn about IDEMIA's approach and commitment to CSR, click here .

