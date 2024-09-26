Qatar Creates And F1's Pierre Gasly Extend Helmet Design Partnership For 2024 Season, Inviting Artists To Submit Designs

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Creates, the movement that curates, celebrates, and promotes cultural activities within Qatar, proudly announces the continuation of its partnership with F1 driver Pierre Gasly of the BWT Alpine F1 Team. This ongoing collaboration reinforces Qatar Creates' commitment to uniting the worlds of art and sport. Returning for a second year, this collaboration will feature exclusive helmet designs for three key races in the 2024 F1 season: Mexico, and Qatar.

In an exciting new addition to this partnership, Qatar Creates is launching a global open call for artists to submit helmet designs, offering creatives worldwide the chance to contribute to this unique fusion of sports, art, and culture. The three selected winning designs will be worn by Pierre Gasly during his two key races, providing a unique opportunity for artists to showcase their creativity on a global stage.

The previous collaboration unveiled two custom-designed racing helmets crafted by Qatari artists Shouq Al Mana and Alanoud Al Ghamdi. Alanoud's helmet, inspired by Qatari desert flora, fauna, and national symbols, was auctioned for charity after the main race on October 8, 2023 with 300 premium replicas made available for purchase. Shouq's helmet, incorporating her work the Egal, inspired by a piece of cultural men's headwear, part of the national attire, was worn during qualifiers and then exhibited at the 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum.

Building upon its mission to bridge art and culture with the world of sports, Qatar Creates remains committed to providing unprecedented opportunities for artists and showcasing their talents on a global stage. Each helmet will be meticulously crafted by artists, celebrating their cultural heritage and artistic vision.

This exciting alliance is set to weave art and culture into the fabric of the sports industry, offering unique opportunities for talented artists and showcasing Qatar Creates on a global platform.

The visionary helmets will be soon revealed, symbolising a groundbreaking convergence of artistic ingenuity and high-speed performance within the world of Formula. This partnership not only highlights the incredible talent of artists from around the world but also emphasises the global reach and cultural significance of Formula 1.

Artists wishing to participate in this prestigious project are invited to submit their helmet designs by September 30, 2024 for the Mexico race, and by October 20, 2024 for the Qatar race. Submissions can be made by visiting the provided link: