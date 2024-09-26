Leh & Kargil Leaders Start ‘Caravan For Restoration Of Democracy In Ladakh’ March

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Sep 26 (IANS) A delegation of 15 members from the Kargil district of Ladakh region on Thursday started their journey to Chandigarh where they will meet another delegation from Leh district to begin the 'Caravan for restoration of democracy in Ladakh' march to New Delhi.

Members of the delegation said that they would try to persuade the Union to accept their four demands including statehood for Ladakh, inclusion in the 6th schedule of the constitution, setting up a public service commission and separate representation for Kargil and Leh in the country's Parliament.

Members of the delegation said it includes political, social, and religious leaders committed to preserving the region's cultural and linguistic identity and ensuring fair opportunities for employment.

“From Chandigarh, we will march to Delhi. On October 2, we will hold a protest at Raj Ghat and on the next day another protest will be held at Jantar Mantar New Delhi,” the members said.

They added that they won't meet any politician or government official during the protest.

“We appeal to the government to resume talks and address our demands without further delay,” they said.

In the recent Lok Sabha elections, a rebel from the National Conference, Haji Mohmad Haneefa Jan won the lone Lok Sabha seat from Ladakh defeating both BJP and Congress candidates.