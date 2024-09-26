OKX Introduces Fast Redemption for ETH, SOL and DOT Staking on On-chain Earn

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NASSAU, The Bahamas, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , leading exchange and global Web3 company, has issued updates for September 26, 2024.



OKX Introduces Fast Redemption for ETH, and Staking on On-chain Earn

OKX today introduced 'Fast Redemption' for ETH, SOL and DOT staking on the exchange's On-chain Earn product. This new feature provides eligible customers with quicker access to their staked assets, enhancing liquidity and flexibility.

'Fast Redemption' addresses a common concern in staking: the waiting periods for unstaking assets. With this update, eligible customers can more quickly redeem their staked ETH, SOL and DOT, subject to daily limits and available liquidity.

This new feature is subject to OKX's On-chain Earn User Agreement . Customers are encouraged to review the agreement and understand the mechanisms of each staking project before participation.

To learn more, visit OKX's Support Center .



For further information, please contact:

...

About OKX

OKX is a technology company with a mission to organize the world's blockchains and make them more accessible and useful.

We want to create a future that makes our world more efficient, transparent and connected.

OKX began as a crypto exchange giving millions of people access to trading and over time became among the largest platforms in the world. In recent years, we have developed one of the most connected onchain wallets used by millions to access decentralized applications (dApps).

OKX is a brand trusted by hundreds of large institutions seeking access to crypto markets on a reliable platform that seamlessly connects with global banking and payments .

OKX is committed to transparency and security, and publishes its Proof of Reserves monthly to build trust. OKX also regularly publishes educational articles, accessible via OKX Learn . These articles provide readers with in-depth analyses of all cryptocurrencies , including factors influencing Bitcoin prices and Ethereum prices .

Our most well-known products include: The OKX Exchange, OKX Wallet, OKX Marketplace, OKX Explorer, OKX Chain and OS for developers, OKX Ventures and OKX Institutional Services. To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



Disclaimer