Taekwondo Fighters To Compete At Junior Championshipss In South Korea
Date
9/26/2024 8:07:32 AM
Azerbaijan taekwondo fighters will compete at Chuncheon 2024
World Taekwondo Junior Championships, Azernews
reports.
A total of 18 athletes will represent the country in the
competition scheduled for October 1-6.
The head coach of the boys' team, Mammad Abdullayev, and senior
coach Zahid Mammadov will give a chance to the following
competitors in the championship:
Ilyas Hatemli (45 kg), Muhammad Hasanli (48 kg), Harun
Salmanzade (51 kg), Fuad Maharramli (55 kg), Ziya Hasanli (59 kg),
Vasif Salimov (63 kg), Yunis Huseynov (68 kg), Huseyn Khudiyev (73
kg), Elcan Aliyev (78 kg), and Allahverdi Mammadov (+78 kg) will
compete in the boys' team under the leadership of the head coach
Mammad Abdullayev and senior coach Zahid Mammadov.
The girls' team includes Gulu Zamanli (42 kg), Khuraman
Javadzade (44 kg), Nilufar Borji (49 kg), Seyidkhanim Mammadova (52
kg), Sehri Jalalova (55 kg), Fatima Hasanova (59 kg), Nargiz
Kazimova (63 kg), and Bahar Ibrahimova (68 kg).
The head coach of the girls' team is Sun Mi Park, senior
coach-Seul Bi Li.
The team will be led by Vice-President of the Azerbaijan
Taekwondo Federation Niyameddin Pashayev.
It is noteworthy that the international referee, Aygul
Abdullayeva, will also be among the officials at the
tournament.
