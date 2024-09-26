Taekwondo Fighters To Compete At Junior Championshipss In South Korea

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Azerbaijan taekwondo fighters will compete at Chuncheon 2024 World Taekwondo Junior Championships, Azernews reports.

A total of 18 will represent the country in the competition scheduled for October 1-6.

The head coach of the boys' team, Mammad Abdullayev, and senior coach Zahid Mammadov will give a chance to the following competitors in the championship:

Ilyas Hatemli (45 kg), Muhammad Hasanli (48 kg), Harun Salmanzade (51 kg), Fuad Maharramli (55 kg), Ziya Hasanli (59 kg), Vasif Salimov (63 kg), Yunis Huseynov (68 kg), Huseyn Khudiyev (73 kg), Elcan Aliyev (78 kg), and Allahverdi Mammadov (+78 kg) will compete in the boys' team under the leadership of the head coach Mammad Abdullayev and senior coach Zahid Mammadov.

The girls' team includes Gulu Zamanli (42 kg), Khuraman Javadzade (44 kg), Nilufar Borji (49 kg), Seyidkhanim Mammadova (52 kg), Sehri Jalalova (55 kg), Fatima Hasanova (59 kg), Nargiz Kazimova (63 kg), and Bahar Ibrahimova (68 kg).

The head coach of the girls' team is Sun Mi Park, senior coach-Seul Bi Li.

The team will be led by Vice-President of the Azerbaijan Taekwondo Federation Niyameddin Pashayev.

It is noteworthy that the international referee, Aygul Abdullayeva, will also be among the officials at the tournament.

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr