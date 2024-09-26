Ukrainian MP who backed Christian church battles deportation from UK

(MENAFN) Artyom Dmitruk, a Ukrainian lawmaker and deacon of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC), is contesting an extradition request in a UK court, asserting that he fled Ukraine due to persecution stemming from his opposition to the government's crackdown on his church. Dmitruk, who left Ukraine in August, alleges that he faces criminal charges for publicly criticizing legislation that effectively bans the UOC, which has historical ties to the Moscow Patriarchate. This law was enacted by the Ukrainian government, which accuses the church of being subordinate to Russian influence.



In a statement to The Independent, Dmitruk described his situation as a clear case of political targeting against him and his family, stemming from his beliefs and support for the UOC. During a preliminary hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, he managed to secure a favorable outcome, expressing gratitude for the decision and stating, "thank God for everything."



Reports indicate that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and Prosecutor General Andrey Kostin have reached out to UK officials, urging them to expedite the extradition proceedings against Dmitruk. He maintains that his life is at risk in Ukraine and has previously alleged that his family faced surveillance in Europe, potentially as part of a kidnapping plot.



Dmitruk recounted his perilous escape from Ukraine, revealing that he crossed the border illegally into Moldova before spending time in Italy and ultimately reaching the United Kingdom. He noted that the British government has provided him with security during his stay. The unfolding situation raises significant questions about the intersection of politics, religious freedom, and international asylum, as Dmitruk seeks to navigate the complexities of his legal battle while fearing for his safety.

