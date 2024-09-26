Takeme2space And Azista Aerospace Join Forces To Launch POEM Experience Centre In Ahmedabad

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hyderabad, 26 September, 2024: In a groundbreaking collaboration, TakeMe2Space, an indigenous nano-satellite development company, and Azista Aerospace, a Satellite development and company, have announced the establishment of India\'s first POEM (PSLV Orbital Experimental Module) Experience Centre in Ahmedabad. This strategic partnership aims to democratise access to space by providing comprehensive resources, services, and expertise to academia, researchers, and space startups leveraging ISRO\'s affordable and reliable POEM platform.



The POEM Experience Centre, born out of the shared vision of TakeMe2Space and Azista Aerospace, is set to revolutionise the way institutions and innovators approach space experimentation. By offering a state-of-the-art facility equipped with cutting-edge testing equipment, such as an EMI (Electromagnetic Interference) chamber, the centre will enable participants to build, test, and qualify their payloads for POEM missions with unparalleled ease and efficiency.



Ronak Kumar Samantray, Founder and CEO of TakeMe2Space, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: \"The synergy between Azista and TakeMe2Space is truly remarkable. By combining our expertise and resources, we are creating an ecosystem that will empower space enthusiasts, researchers, and entrepreneurs to turn their ideas into reality. The POEM Experience Centre is not just a facility; it\'s a launchpad for innovation and discovery.\"



M.Srinivas Reddy, Managing Director of Azista BST Aerospace said \"Azista\'s facilities in Ahmedabad and Takeme2space\'s POEM emulator enable budding space entrepreneurs and university students to qualify their payloads for POEM missions in quick time. With all the ISRO qualified test facilities under a single roof, the experts at Azista will be able to support qualification of multiple payloads in parallel\".



As part of this collaboration, Azista will serve as the production partner for TakeMe2Space, leveraging its ISRO-approved space-grade manufacturing facilities to produce critical nano-satellite subsystems. This strategic alliance ensures that the subsystems meet the highest quality standards while remaining cost-effective, making space technology more accessible to a wider audience.



Moreover, the partnership between TakeMe2Space and Azista extends beyond the POEM Experience Centre. As a leading space system manufacturing company, Azista\'s global network and expertise will play a crucial role in expanding the reach of TakeMe2Space\'s state-of-the-art nano-satellite subsystems to customers worldwide. By joining forces, the two companies are poised to disrupt the nano-satellite market and support the growth of the global space industry.



The POEM Experience Centre is expected to commence operations in October 2024 following a comprehensive pilot phase to optimise processes and ensure a seamless user experience. TakeMe2Space and Azista will also provide extensive training and support to users, empowering them to make the most of this groundbreaking facility.



As India\'s space ecosystem continues to thrive, the POEM Experience Centre stands as a testament to the power of collaboration and the unwavering commitment of TakeMe2Space and Azista to drive innovation and make space accessible to all. Under the leadership of Anand Rajagopalan and the TakeMe2Space team, this landmark partnership is set to inspire a new era of space exploration and position India as a global leader in the nano-satellite domain.

User :- Anuradha

Email :...