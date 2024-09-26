Garmin Recognizes Innovative Digital Health Solutions And Celebrates 10Th Anniversary During 2024 Garmin Health Summit

OLATHE, Kan., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN ) today announced the winners of the 2024 Garmin Awards. The awards were presented at the annual Garmin Health Summit in Prague and recognize cutting-edge solutions that combine the power of Garmin smartwatch and tracker within health and wellness programs to create long-term benefits for businesses, patients and population health.

The 2024 Garmin Health Awards winners, VigiLife (Expert's Choice winner) and Metluma (People's Choice winner), with finalists at the Garmin Health Summit in Prague.

"We are thrilled to celebrate this year's Garmin Health Awards entrants. Over 75 leading providers from 35 countries worldwide submitted their innovative solutions. We were so impressed by the diversity and level of innovation demonstrated in these solutions and we offer a huge congratulations to this year's winners and to all who participated." - Jörn Watzke, Senior Director Garmin Health

The 2024 Garmin Health Awards winners are:

Expert's Choice winner

VigiLife, Inc.

VigiLife's intelligent guardian platform, SafeGuard®, helps enterprises and their people stay efficient, demonstrate labor sustainability commitments, and collect the data required to ensure stable labor operations by using SafeGuard's environmental sensors to detect noise, radiation, certain chemicals and particulates. By using Garmin smartwatches and fitness trackers in combination with the SafeGuard environmental sensors, SafeGuard has successfully helped protect workers from heat stress and has helped ensure that workers make it home each day.

People's Choice winner

Metluma

Metluma's new model of care combines technology with compassionate doctors and nurses. They support women over 40 as they embark on the next chapter of their lives navigating perimenopause and menopause, plus conditions like ADHD, mental health, metabolic syndrome and diabetes. Informed by individual preferences & symptoms, wearable technology data, behavioral science and remote monitoring, Metluma facilitates timely connections with peri-/menopause trained medical practitioners.

This year's winners received Garmin smartwatches and fitness trackers worth up to $10,000.

How the winners were selected

This year's finalists presented their solutions to two different panels of judges – one made up of industry experts and the other of Summit attendees. Each submission was evaluated on customer benefit, scalability, uniqueness, innovation and performance, as well as how they aligned with Garmin Health's key areas of focus: healthcare and research, insurance and employee well-being, and fitness and wellness.

Garmin Health celebrates accomplishments on 10-year anniversary

During the Summit, Garmin Health celebrated its 10th anniversary with a look back at how much it has changed over the years. From its beginnings in corporate wellness, Garmin Health is proud to now supply high-quality sensor data and extensive smartwatch battery life for applications in

healthcare, patient monitoring, population wellness and insurance markets worldwide.

Reaching a big milestone

The Garmin Health team also celebrated a big research milestone during the Summit. The team has supported over 1,000 research studies

conducted worldwide in areas such as sleep, well-being, rehabilitation, physical activity and disease management.

Keynote highlights population and digital health sciences

Professor Josip Car, the Head of King's College School of Life Course and Population Sciences presented the event keynote titled "Exploring the Future Potential of Wearables as Sensor Platforms for Digital Health and Research"

Car offered insights into how to transform smartwatches into robust medical tools

to help revolutionize health monitoring, significantly improve outcomes and make medical-grade insights accessible to a broad population.

He explored the necessary steps to achieve this during his presentation through a look at regulatory approvals, technological advancements and clinical validations. Car also discussed the integration of advanced sensors, data accuracy and secure data management, as well as the collaboration required between tech companies, healthcare providers and policymakers.

Garmin fitness trackers expand innovation in India

An initial agreement between Garmin and Apollo Health Axis, a subsidiary of Apollo Hospitals – the largest hospital chain in India – was signed during the Summit. The new collaboration allows Apollo to offer a Garmin fitness tracker as part of select Apollo Health Plans. Additionally, customers who purchase select Garmin fitness trackers can gain access to Apollo ProHealthTM, a personalized program crafted by doctors and AI to capture patient data, predict risks of disease and guide them on a path to wellness.1 Also as part of the agreement, a social responsibility program will allow the two companies to work together to bring innovative health services to communities in rural India.

The invitation-only Garmin Health Summit provides valuable networking and learning opportunities, with expert sessions that educate and inform attendees about a range of topics, including the Garmin Health connected ecosystem, research, insurance, fitness and employee wellness benefits-all while connecting them with peers and respected industry leaders. Visit the Garmin Health Summit webpage to learn more.

Garmin Health

Garmin Health provides custom enterprise business solutions that leverage the extensive Garmin wearable portfolio and high-quality sensor data for applications in the corporate wellness, population health, and patient monitoring markets. The Garmin Health API allows third parties to ask customers to share their data in accordance with their specific privacy policies.