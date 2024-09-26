KMIN GROUP Corp.'S Skincare Brand O'clearien Expands Globally And Participates In Major Events

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SEOUL, KOREA, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KMIN GROUP Corp.'s premium skincare brand, O'CLEARIEN, is solidifying its position in the global market. Since being named "Rookie of the Year" at the Cosmo Beauty in May, O'CLEARIEN has actively participated in major events such as The Hyundai Pop-Up Store, Mexico Brand Expo, and CosmoProf Las Vegas. Furthermore, the brand has recently completed its European export certification (CPNP) and U.S. export certification (MoCRA), enhancing its credibility in the global market.









O'CLEARIEN's main product lineup includes toners, mists, serums, creams, cleansers, and sunscreens, which will be showcased at Seoul Beauty Week (October 1–3, 2024) and the K-Beauty Expo (October 17–19, 2024). Seoul Beauty Week will be held at Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP), while the K-Beauty Expo will occur at KINTEX in Ilsan. These events will allow attendees to experience O'CLEARIEN's product lines firsthand and explore collaboration opportunities with global beauty partners and buyers.

Currently, O'CLEARIEN exports to 10 countries, including the U.S., Mexico, the Philippines, Vietnam, Japan, Hong Kong, Mongolia, Germany, France, and Mauritius. The brand is gaining recognition globally as a rapidly growing clean beauty brand. O'CLEARIEN products, which are made from the finest natural ingredients, provide gentle yet effective skincare, meeting the standards of clean beauty and receiving high praise.

KMIN GROUP Corp., founded in 2019, specializes in beauty and women's fashion and has received positive feedback from consumers who prefer clean beauty products made with natural ingredients through its premium product development and sustainable production practices. O'CLEARIEN, as an inclusive clean beauty brand catering to all generations, has garnered significant acclaim for its highly effective skincare products.

Regarding distribution, O'CLEARIEN sells through offline and global e-commerce platforms, with special emphasis on sales through its online store, oclearien.com. This multi-faceted distribution strategy has allowed more consumers to experience O'CLEARIEN's products, with serums and creams receiving particularly favorable reviews.

An O'CLEARIEN representative stated, "We are delighted to introduce our premium skincare philosophy and top-quality natural ingredients to the world through global certifications and participation in major beauty events. We look forward to continuing our global expansion and reaching more consumers with our products."

O'CLEARIEN's best-selling products will be featured at Seoul Beauty Week and the K-Beauty Expo, and the brand plans to further strengthen its presence in the global beauty market through continued participation in various international events and activities.

