Girls Sweep Top Positions In Peshawar Board Intermediate Results

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The Peshawar Board has announced the Intermediate examination results, with female students achieving outstanding success across all streams. In both Pre-Medical and Pre-Engineering, all three top positions were secured by girls, showcasing their academic excellence.

In the Pre-Medical stream, Khanza Bibi from Jinnah College topped the charts with 1,166 marks, while the second and third positions were bagged by Yamna Tayyab of Jinnah College and Iman Khalid of Forward College, respectively.

Also Read: Student Left with Broken Nose After Beating by Teacher at Charsadda Madrassa

Similarly, in the Pre-Engineering stream, Khanzah Khan from Hadaf College clinched the first position, Noor ul Iman secured the second spot, and Shama from The Peace School and College Charsadda took the third position.

This year, a total of 123,903 students appeared for the 11th and 12th-grade exams, out of which 106,324 students passed, making the overall pass percentage 85%. In the 12th grade, 61,217 students appeared, with 56,117 successfully passing, while in the 11th grade, 62,886 students appeared, of whom 50,207 passed.