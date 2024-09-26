Chimpzee, With Its Noble Mission Kills The Notion That Meme Coins Lack Purpose: Here's How

(MENAFN- ValueWalk)

“Meme coins lack utility and don't really serve a purpose” – this is a common statement that we generally hear when someone talks about meme coins in general.

It's true that meme coins were initially created as a joke which began with the creation of Dogecoin. However, over time, certain projects have emerged with a real vision and mission.

Chimpzee is such a coin that was born with a goal and a utility. Let's see what Chimpzee is doing to make it stand out from the thousands of meme coins out there.

Chimpzee making a change in the meme coin realm

Chimpzee is one of the few meme coins that was born with a mission to protect the environment. The entire idea of Chimpzee originated with the goal of fighting climate change, saving animals while at the same time helping the investors earn a passive income.

The project has already supported various organizations including Rainforest Rescue, WILD, The Giving Block, One Tree Planted, Forgotten Animals, etc.

Moreover, the project is 100% security audited and verified by Cyberscope and Solidity Finance.

But how does a meme coin project help the environment and at the same time provide a passive income to the investors? Let us understand the process.

Three ways to earn money

Chimpzee has successfully completed its presale and is already listed on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko . The token is already trading on MEXC, BitMart and P2B.

The Chimpzee project is not a single standalone platform. It is actually an ecosystem of three main components. These are Shop-to-Earn, Play-to-Earn and Trade-to-Earn.

Shop-to-Earn is the primary part of its ecosystem. The Chimpzee Shop will allow investors to purchase different merchandise. What's interesting is that you will be rewarded with CHMPZ coins for each purchase.

Unlike shopping on Amazon or other websites, a part of the profit from the purchase is donated to fight against animal cruelty and climate change.

Play-to-Earn is the second main aspect of Chimpzee ecosystem. It is mainly a zero tolerance game that will reward users with free CHMPZ coins for hitting certain milestones.

This provides an additional opportunity for CHMPZ holders to earn money. The game basically represents how Chimpzee and its army is protecting the animals and the planet.



Players who use a personalized Chimpzee avatar or NFT passport will also stand a chance to earn more rewards. We will talk more about NFT passports in a while.

Trade-to-Earn is the third element in the Chimpzee ecosyste . The Chimpzee NFT marketplace will be the first platform that distributes a portion of the trading fee profits to its users. This allows Chimpzee NFT passport holders who trade on the platform to help by donating a part of its trading fees.

That's not entirely all the ways in which you can earn passive income. You can also stake your CHMPZ tokens to earn up to 40% APY.

According to the data from their website, over 7 billion CHMPZ tokens have been staked and over 660 million CHMPZ have been paid as rewards.

Now let us understand more about NFT Passports.

NFT Passports in a nutshell

NFT Passports are an integral part of Chimpzee ecosystem. These passports offer extra benefits and rewards to NFT holders.

There are four tiers of NFT Passports – Diamond, Gold, Silver and Bronze



Diamond NFT Passports are priced at 1 million CHMPZ for one. It offers 20% APY and provides VIP access to Chimpzee events.

Gold NFT Passports are priced at 750,000 CHMPZ and reward holders with 18% APY. This tier of NFTs also offers VIP access.

Silver NFT Passports cost 500,000 CHMPZ and reward users with a 15% APY. Bronze NFT Passports are the cheapest with a price of 300,000 CHMPZ. This tier of NFT offers 10% APY.

The team is also running an exclusive NFT promotion. Chimpzee NFT Passport holders stand a chance to win up to $10,000 USDT. The exact date of the winner announcement will be made later.

If you are a meme coin lover who also happens to be one with the goal of environmental protection and animal welfare, Chimpzee is the one project to keep under your radar.

