CEO: Carbon Tax Will Lead To The Development Of The 'Green Economy'
Date
9/26/2024 5:10:58 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
The adoption and implementation of a carbon tax and relevant
legislative measures will positively impact both environmental and
human health in the long term, Azernews
reports.
Aygun Aliyeva, Executive Director of the State Support Agency
for Non-Governmental Organisations of Azerbaijan, made this
statement during the International Forum on Carbon Pricing held in
Baku.
She emphasised, "This will also lead to the opening of new jobs
in the fields of 'green energy' and the development of the 'green
economy.'"
Aliyeva further highlighted the importance of the tax as an
effective tool in combating climate change, adding, "NGOs in
Azerbaijan can play a key role in conducting educational efforts in
this direction."
