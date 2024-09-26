CEO: Carbon Tax Will Lead To The Development Of The 'Green Economy'

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The adoption and implementation of a carbon tax and relevant legislative measures will positively impact both environmental and human in the long term, Azernews reports.

Aygun Aliyeva, Executive Director of the State Support Agency for Non-Governmental Organisations of Azerbaijan, made this statement during the International Forum on Carbon Pricing held in Baku.

She emphasised, "This will also lead to the opening of new jobs in the fields of 'green energy' and the development of the 'green economy.'"

Aliyeva further highlighted the importance of the tax as an effective tool in combating climate change, adding, "NGOs in Azerbaijan can play a key role in conducting educational efforts in this direction."