China refuses Taiwan’s claim of ‘economic coercion,’ accuses it of harming residents’ interests

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, China rebuked Taiwan's allegation of "economic coercion," rather accusing the ruling party of the self-ruled island country with "harming" the interests of its citizens.



"As of now, over 1,000 agricultural products from the Chinese mainland are still unilaterally restricted from being imported into Taiwan," stated Zhu Fenglian, representative for the Taiwan Affairs Office in Chinese capital Beijing.



Nevertheless, Zhu noted that the quest for a "Taiwan independence secession" by ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) "seriously harms the interests of compatriots on both sides of the Straits," pointing to the Taiwan Strait which separates the island of mainland China.



Beijing's remark occurred following Taiwan blamed China previously this month of "weaponizing" trade.



China had declared a conclusion to tariff exemptions on 34 agricultural as well as aquaculture goods from Taiwan, which is going to come in power from September 25.



"This only leads to resentment among Taiwan's farmers, fishermen and the general public, and does not contribute to the long-term development of cross-strait relations," the council had noted.



Zhu criticized the DPP for raising its media budget as well, an effort she stated "exposes their attempt to manipulate public opinion."



"Through their nurtured online forces, they stir up trouble on the internet, suppress dissent, divide society and create 'green terror,' leaving the public fearful and causing chaos," Zhu declared.



China sees Taiwan as its "breakaway province," whereas Taipei has asserted on its liberation since 1949.

