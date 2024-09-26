Türkiye's BIST 100 opens Thursday with gains

(MENAFN) On Thursday, Türkiye's benchmark stock index, the BIST 100, commenced trading at 9,953.28 points, reflecting a modest increase of 0.63 percent, or 62.28 points, compared to the previous day's closing value. This upward movement marks a positive shift in market sentiment after a challenging day of trading on Wednesday, when the experienced a decline of 1.38 percent, closing at 9,891.00 points. During that trading session, the market witnessed a substantial daily transaction volume of 88 billion Turkish liras, equivalent to approximately USD2.57 billion.



As the market opened, investors were keenly observing the fluctuations in currency exchange rates. By 10:00 a.m. local time (0700 GMT), the exchange rate for the US dollar against the Turkish lira (USD/TRY) was reported at 34.1490. In addition, the euro was trading at 38.1015 liras, while the British pound stood at 45.6100 liras. These exchange rates are crucial indicators of Türkiye's economic stability and influence market dynamics, particularly for investors dealing with foreign currencies.



In the commodities market, the price of gold remained a focal point for many investors. As of the latest reports, one ounce of gold was valued at USD2,663.90. This price is indicative of the ongoing demand for precious metals, often viewed as a safe haven during times of economic uncertainty. Meanwhile, the price of Brent crude oil hovered around USD71.20 per barrel, which is relevant for both domestic consumers and the broader global market, impacting everything from transportation costs to inflation rates.

