Coca-Cola Co discontinues Spiced flavor 7 months following launch

(MENAFN) Coca-Cola Co. is discontinuing its “permanent” flavor, Coca-Cola Spiced, less than eight months after its launch. The decision was announced on Wednesday, with the beverage giant stating that both Coca-Cola Spiced and Coca-Cola Spiced Zero Sugar will be phased out to make way for a new flavor to be introduced next year.



Coca-Cola Spiced was launched in the U.S. and Canada on February 19, 2024, and was marketed as the first new permanent addition to the North American portfolio in three years. However, the company did not specify reasons for the discontinuation. Some speculate that the name may have been misleading, as Coca-Cola Spiced primarily tastes like raspberry rather than having a spiced flavor.



Additionally, there are concerns that the product may have been rushed to market. The beverage was developed in just seven weeks, whereas Coca-Cola typically takes about a year to create a new drink. Shakir Moin, Coca-Cola’s North American marketing chief, emphasized the need for speed in product development, stating, “Consumers are moving faster. The market is moving forward faster. We’ve got to be faster than the speed of the market.”



Coca-Cola is actively seeking ways to attract younger consumers to its classic cola offerings. In 2022, the company launched Coca-Cola Creations, featuring a series of limited-edition flavors like coconut, strawberry, and watermelon. Recently, they also introduced a limited-edition Oreo-flavored Coke with distinctive black-and-white packaging.



Moreover, Coca-Cola is expanding into the alcoholic beverage market. Their first U.S. alcoholic product, Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, debuted in 2021. Earlier this month, Coca-Cola and Bacardi Limited announced plans to introduce a premixed rum-and-Coke cocktail in Europe and Mexico next year.

