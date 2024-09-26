HMC Hosts Workshop To Launch WHO-Supported RDS Initiative

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hamad Medical Corporation's (HMC) Qatar Rehabilitation Institute (QRI) hosted a to launch its pioneering initiative of a WHO (World Organization)-supported Rehabilitation Data System (RDS) from September 10 to 12.

The Rehabilitation Data System (RDS) is a data-driven decision-making for rehabilitation that aligns with national-level data collection, providing healthcare professionals with real-time insights for the personalized care of each patient.

This provides the right therapy to the right people at the right time, with the correct dosage and duration, while maintaining the highest standards of quality, safety and recovery.

The event brought together experts from both public and private sectors, including representatives from HMC, PHCC, The View Hospital, Al Emadi Hospital and Al Ahli Hospital.

The workshop fostered collaboration across all domains of rehabilitation in Qatar, laying the groundwork for a united effort in transforming healthcare delivery.

The workshop identified nine key rehabilitation indicators to be routinely reported to the WHO, forming the backbone of a Routine Health Information Systems (RHIS) rehabilitation module that will be integrated into the RDS.

These indicators will ensure that rehabilitation services across the country are continuously optimised.

Leading this transformation is Dr Hanadi Al Hamad, Deputy Chief of Rehabilitation, Long Term Care and Geriatric Services at HMC.

Her visionary leadership has been pivotal in this collaboration with WHO.

Dr. Hanadi stated,“This new data system marks a turning point for rehabilitation services in Qatar. By integrating WHO's RHIS rehabilitation module, we are creating a system that not only tracks rehabilitation progress but also directly improves patient outcomes. It ensures our services are more accessible, effective and patient-centered, aligning with the National Health Strategy 2024 to 2030 and reinforcing Qatar's leadership in global healthcare.”

Dr. Wouter De Groote, WHO Rehabilitation Programs resource person, remarked,“Rehabilitation is no longer a luxury-it's essential. By adopting standardized rehabilitation indicators, Qatar will better understand and address the unmet needs of its population. This system is a game-changer and will serve as an inspiration for other nations in the region.”