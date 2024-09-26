Russian Army Suffers 1,400 Casualties In Ukraine In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia suffered about 647,800 casualties in Ukraine between February 24, 2022 and September 26, 2024, including 1,400 killed or wounded in action in the past 24 hours.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian said this in a post on , Ukrinform reports.

Since the war began in February 2022, Ukraine's defense forces have destroyed 8,825 Russian tanks (including ten in the past 24 hours), 17,348 (+44) armored fighting vehicles, 18,620 (+71) artillery systems, 1,199 multiple rocket launchers, 959 (+7) anti-aircraft warfare systems, and 2,599 (+4) missiles. The Russian army also lost 369 warplanes, 328 helicopters, 15,946 (+67) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 25,353 (+105) vehicles and fuel trucks, and 3,190 (+22) pieces of special equipment.

Figures on enemy losses are being updated.